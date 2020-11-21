Americans Planning Holiday Gatherings Despite Risks

#Thanksgiving #celebrations #family #friends #holiday #gatherings #COVID #masks

The Big Q: Are traditional holidays the same without family and friends?

The Big A: Many American think not!

About 40% report they will attend a gathering with 10 or more people and a 33% will not ask guests to wear masks, according to a new national survey by The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

Some reported they will take precautions at holiday gatherings, such as social distancing and asking those with COVID symptoms not to attend, they also said they plan to gather with more than 10 people and will not ask guests to wear masks.

This holiday season, combined with cold weather that is forcing gatherings inside where it is said that the virus can more easily spread, presents new challenges and increased fear and anxiety as families struggle to find ways to celebrate together without running the risk of spreading the disease.

“The safest solution is the 1 that people do not want to hear,” said the chief quality and patient safety officer at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. He suggests families find ways to communicate virtually and cancel in-person plans.

“If you have someone in your household who’s high risk and you are in a low incidence area, you’re going to want to think twice about having a celebration where people are coming from an area where there is a lot of virus in the community,” he said.

