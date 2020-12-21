Americans are Traveling and Celebrating this Christmas

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its Christmas-New Year Holiday guidance saying “the safest way to celebrate winter holidays is at home with the people who live with you. Travel and gatherings with family and friends who do not live with you can increase your chances of getting or spreading COVID-19 or the flu.

But, about 84-M Americans plan to travel over the holidays, according to AAA, despite warnings from healthcare experts to stay home.

They are saying that all 50 states are in the Red Zone this week before Christmas.

That is really hard to believe…do not be afraid!

The good news about COVID-19 vaccine approval coupled with Holiday Cheer is making people happy and they want to and will celebrate. Even though the fear mongering experts warn the people that this is not the time to let their guards down.

A Key thing to avoid is overindulging on Holiday food and drink. As this is the Season that those extra pounds sneak onto the reading on the scale.

Overeating, day or night is self-destructive at any time, but at New Years, especially if subject to draconian stay at home orders, as many people will great deal of unoccupied time on their hands.

Remember, too alcohol is the purest form if sugar and will add weight too.

Our colleague Bruce WD Barren cautions that we all have the tendency to eat sweet foods, drink the sweetened drinks and overall over-indulge based on the old adage; Oh, I will just take it off after New Years. Remember the older one gets, the harder it becomes to lose that extra weight.

My method is to intermittent fast, eat protein, and drink bier, wine and spirits responsively.

Have a healthy, Happy Christmas Holiday week, Keep the Faith!





