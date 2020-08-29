Americans are Buying Guns in Record Numbers

#Americans #Buying #guns #ammunition #protection #family #permits #NSSF

The National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) reported that there have been nearly 5-M 1st time gun buyers so far in Y 2020.

On 24 August 2020, NSSF contrasted the number of National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) checks from 1 January 2020, through July, 2020, with the number of checks from 1 January 2019, through July 2019. After adjusting for checks that were tied to concealed carry permits or other ends, other than sales, they ascertained that the number of checks for sales was 12.1-M.

NSSF then surveyed retailers and found that “40% of sales were conducted to purchasers who have never previously owned a firearm.”

NSSF senior vice president of general counsel commented on the new gun buyers, saying: This is a tectonic shift in the firearm and ammunition industry marketplace and complete transformation of today’s gun-owning community. These 1st-time buyers represent a group of people who, until now, were agnostic regarding firearm ownership.

“That is rapidly changing, and these Americans are taking hold of their God-given right to keep and bear arms and protect themselves and their loved ones,” he said

