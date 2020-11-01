Americans are Being Prescribed Drugs They Do Not Need

#Rx #drugs #healthcare #publichealth #patients #doctors #malpractice

“When prescribing Rx the risks and benefits must be weighed carefully, as natural remedies are often available“– Paul Ebeling

Study: 34% of older Americans are prescribed drugs they may not/do not need.

In fact, these patients are prescribed 2X as many Rx drugs as needed and are nearly 2X as likely to be hospitalized or wind up in the emergency department for this ongoing medical malpractice.

Further, on average, they pay more than $450 a year in extra healthcare costs, the researchers said.

“Inappropriate prescribing to older adults can have significant adverse clinical and financial impact,” said a clinical assistant professor at the University at Buffalo School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Science, in New York.

“As the age of the US population continues to rise, use of inappropriate medications in this population will continue to be a public health challenge,” he added.

The most likely drugs to be inappropriately prescribed included 1st-generation antihistamines like diphenhydramine; antipsychotics like haloperidol, risperidone, or olanzapine, benzodiazepines like diazepam (Valium); nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs); proton pump inhibitors and long-acting sulfonylureas like glyburide.

Among more than 218-M older adults who took part in a survey conducted by the US Public Health Service and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the researchers found that 34% were prescribed at least 1 potentially inappropriate drug.

Patients most likely to be prescribed inappropriate Rx medications are those who believe they are not in good health, and want more medication compared with others their age.

Because the patients that had more potentially inappropriate Rx medications prescribed thought their health was not as good as others, that may explain why they sought out care and treatment.

Some of the factors contributing to prescribing of inappropriate medications are the need of doctors to offer help, the demand from patients for something to help, and a doctor’s lack of awareness of medications’ effects and risks on older adults.

Also, medical doctors are not informed about or have access to other options to assist older adult patients in their care.

Such inappropriate medications cost extra, but they are likely covered by insurance and not as costly to patients, as opposed to non-pharmacologic treatments, which are often not covered by insurance.

Medications with a good safety profile that are not long-acting should be tried 1st and explained to patients and their families.

Clinicians must learn to try alternative treatment options 1st and try to minimize pharmacologic intervention when and where they are able to

The report was published recently in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society.

