American Pharoah is the Sire on Fire

It was a fourth winner in three days for American Pharoah on Saturday when American Dream (3f American Pharoah x Dancing Alone, by Kingmambo) broke her maiden in her second start.

Racing over 7 ½ furlongs on the turf at Louisiana Downs, the Peter Blum homebred broke slowly and was settled by jockey Joel Dominguez before steadily moving up through the field. As the field entered the turn, American Dream was a clear third and closing fast on the leaders.

Drawing even in midstretch, American Dream raced a little greenly once she hit the lead but in the end won by half a length while still was still pulling away.

A half-sister to Giant’s Causeway’s Grade III winner Dancing Solo and the Grade I-placed Dancing, their unraced dam Dancing Alone is a full sister to dual Grade I winner Voodoo Dancer and a half-sister to the dam of Grade I winner Pool Play. Overall, the royally bred filly counts 21 stakes horses under her first two dams.

Registering his ninth stakes winner yesterday, last year’s Champion Freshman sire is truly proving to be an international sire.

Kicking off the week with a winner in Ireland on Thursday, he’s also registered victories in the United States and Japan over the last 24 hours, led by Grade III winning Turned Aside.

Making a winning racing debut on Saturday, Reframe (2f American Pharoah x Careless Jewel, by Tapit) became American Pharoah’s seventh Japanese winner from eight runners in the country.

Racing over a mile on turf against males, the gray filly started the race in midpack but quickly went to the front under Takuya Kowata. A slipping saddle added an additional challenge to the filly’s debut and she entered the stretch in the center of the track before drifting to the outside rail with a little over a furlong to go.

The tack malfunction didn’t keep Reframe from a win, however, with the filly winning by half a length for trainer Yoichi Kuroiwa and owner Yusuke Yamaguchi.

A $410,000 Keeneland September purchase by Yamaguchi Stable, Summer Wind Equine-bred Reframe is out of Grade I winner Careless Jewel, who won five of seven races in her career. Reframe’s granddam is a half-sister to dual-Grade I winner Subordination with fellow Grade I winners Fabulous Notion, Fabulously Fast, City of Light, Cacothes, Fiji, Java’s War, and Galileo’s Group I Irish 1,000 Guineas winner Peaceful also among the filly’s family.

Leading Second-Crop Sire by stakes winners and runners, American Pharoah has proven to cross well with Tapit daughters. Reframe is one of four winners from four runners out of Tapit’s daughters by the Triple Crown winner, including Grade III winner Harvey’s Lil Goil and Listed-placed Saqqara King.

Triple Crown hero American Pharoah added a ninth stakes-winner to his tally at Saratoga on Friday when progressive colt Turned Aside (3c American Pharoah x Sustained, by War Front) scored a dominant win in the Grade III Quick Call Stakes (5 ½ f) on turf.

Trained by Linda Rice, Turned Aside quickly put himself in a prominent position to be among the leaders and kept up a strong gallop to win by a length and three-quarters.



Stakes-placed at his previous start, Turned Aside has the overall record of three wins and three placings from seven starts with nearly $180,000 in prizemoney.

A homebred runner for Paul Pompa, Jr., Turned Aside is the first runner out of Group III placed dam Sustained from the family of Group II winner Good and Tough. Pompa has already enjoyed success with American Pharoah having bred Japanese Group winner Café Pharoah.

Last year’s Champion North American Freshman Sire now leads all Second-Crop sires by both stakes winners and black type horses in 2020.

His first Australian bred progeny will race next season and American Pharoah is back in Australia this spring at a fee of $55,000.