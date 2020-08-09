American Pharoah Continues to Impress

The second Northern Hemisphere crop of Triple Crown hero American Pharoah are up and running with two smart winners in the past two days in North America and a Group place-getter in Ireland.

First to salute was promising filly American Grace (2f American Pharoah x Warrior Made, by Holy Bull), who scored a two and a half length debut win on dirt at Ellis Park on Friday.

A homebred for Russell Welch, the Larry Jones trainee started favourite and looks well placed to progress further.

A half-sister to stakes-placed Warrior’s Kid, American Grace is the fourth winner from four foals out of four-time stakes winning mare Warrior Maid.

American Monarch (2c American Pharoah x Front Range, by Giant’s Causeway) kept the winning run going becoming the fifth juvenile winner for his sire this year with a victory at Saratoga.

Racing on turf for trainer Bill Mott, the Mike Rutherford homebred handled the 1 1/16 miles in fine style to win by half a length.

American Monarch is the first foal out of Giant’s Causeway’s Group II placed Front Range, a daughter of four-time Group I winner Lakeway.

In Ireland, the Aidan O’Brien trained colt Van Gogh (2c American Pharoah x Imagine, by Sadler’s Wells) finished second beaten a neck at just his second start in the Group III Tyros Stakes (7f) at Leopardstown .

He hit the line hard and looks well placed to be winning at this level over a mile sooner rather than later.

The first Australian bred American Pharoah progeny are now two year-olds set to race here in the new season.

American Pharoah is back at Coolmore Australia again this spring at a fee of $55,000.

