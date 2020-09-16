America is Seeing the Fastest, Strongest Recovery from Any Economic Crisis in History

American households saw their best economic gains in 50 yrs last year under President Trump, according to a report this week from the Census Bureau.



And with the President’s pro-growth, pro-worker policies in action, this standard can be achieved again as America safely reopens from the Coronavirus chaos.



Median household income grew by a stunning $4,400 in Y 2019, resulting in an all-time record of $68,700. This 6.8% 1-yr increase is the largest gain on record for median income growth.



The poverty rate plunged to an all-time low of 10.5%, as well. Between Ys 2018 and 2019 alone, over 4-M Americans were lifted out of poverty, and the child poverty rate fell to a nearly 50-yr low in Y 2019.



Minority groups including Black Americans, Hispanic Americans, and Asian Americans saw the largest gains in income, while poverty rates fell to a record low for every race and ethnic group in Y 2019.



Black Americans, for example, saw a 7.9% median income increase and a poverty rate that fell below 20% for the 1st time in history.



The China Virus chaos disrupted this historic progress in Y 2020. Nevertheless, America today is witnessing the fastest recovery from any economic crisis in history. Thanks to the strong fundamentals of The Trump Economy, the monthly jobs report has met or exceeded economist expectations for 4 months running.



The new Census report confirms what we know to be true.



With the right agenda for blue-collar and middle-class workers, there is no limit to America’s economic greatness, the Trump policies work!