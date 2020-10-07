Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Workers Demand Higher Wages, Higher Protections After 20,000 Tested Positive For COVID-19

$AMZN #Amazon #OnlineShopping #USA #Nasdaq #Stocks #Trading

Amazon.com Inc.’s analysis of Covid-19 infection rates among its workers has several flaws and falls short of assessing whether the world’s biggest online retailer did a good job protecting its workforce through the pandemic, according to infectious disease experts who track pandemics.

Last week, Amazon said that almost 20,000 of its U.S. workers had tested positive for the coronavirus during a six-and-a-half-month period. Amazon, one of only a few companies to provide such data, said the infection rate in its ranks was lower than that of most states, a finding it cited as evidence that investments in sanitation, temperature checks and protective equipment were keeping workers safe. But three experts interviewed by Bloomberg said the data was unhelpful because it failed to reveal whether

the infection rate was improving or growing worse. One said Amazon’s comparison of its workforce to the general population is fundamentally flawed and reveals a lack of understanding of epidemiology. So while the announcement may have helped assuage some critics who say Amazon hasn’t done enough to protect workers toiling through a pandemic, it was essentially useless for employees trying to asses whether it’s safe to show up for work, they said.

Amazon announced that 19,816 of its U.S. employees had tested positive for Covid-19 or were presumed positive between March 1 and Sept. 19. Beyond the total number of cases nationally, Amazon released an analysis comparing the infection rate of its workforce in 40 states and Washington with the infection rate of the overall population in those areas.

Many warehouse workers can’t afford to stay home, and the laws protecting them during the pandemic are weak, so keeping them safe is a question for consumers as well, said Susan Schurman, a labor studies professor at Rutgers University.

Business Summary

Amazon.com, Inc. offers a range of products and services through its Websites.

The Company’s products include merchandise and content that it purchases for resale from vendors and those offered by third-party sellers. It also manufactures and sells electronic devices.

It operates through three segments: North America, International and Amazon Web Services (AWS). Its AWS products include analytics, Amazon Athena, Amazon CloudSearch, Amazon EMR, Amazon Elasticsearch Service, Amazon Kinesis, Amazon Managed Streaming for Apache Kafka, Amazon Redshift, Amazon QuickSight, AWS Data Pipeline, AWS Glue and AWS Lake Formation.

AWS solutions include machine learning, analytics and data lakes, Internet of Things, serverless computing, containers, enterprise applications, and storage. In addition, the Company provides services, such as advertising.

It also offers Amazon Prime, a membership program that includes free shipping, access to streaming of various movies and television (TV) episodes.

Overall, the bias in prices is: Upwards.

The projected upper bound is: 3,319.60.

The projected lower bound is: 2,882.11.

The projected closing price is: 3,100.85.

A black body occurred (because prices closed lower than they opened).

During the past 10 bars, there have been 6 white candles and 4 black candles for a net of 2 white candles. During the past 50 bars, there have been 24 white candles and 26 black candles for a net of 2 black candles.

Momentum is a general term used to describe the speed at which prices move over a given time period. Generally, changes in momentum tend to lead to changes in prices. This expert shows the current values of four popular momentum indicators.

One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 27.4964. This is not an overbought or oversold reading. The last signal was a sell 2 period(s) ago.

The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 47.22. This is not a topping or bottoming area. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area. The last signal was a sell 22 period(s) ago.

The CCI shows overbought (above 100) and oversold (below -100) areas. The current value of the CCI is 32. This is not a topping or bottoming area. The last signal was a sell 2 period(s) ago.

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a buy 6 period(s) ago.

AMAZON COM closed down -99.240 at 3,099.960. Volume was 5% above average (neutral) and Bollinger Bands were 25% narrower than normal.

Open High Low Close Volume 3,165.000 3,182.000 3,090.000 3,099.960 5,086,857

Technical Outlook Short Term: Neutral Intermediate Term: Bearish Long Term: Bullish

Moving Averages: 10-period 50-period 200-period Close: 3,122.79 3,190.12 2,497.22 Volatility: 47 44 48 Volume: 4,786,813 4,785,295 5,046,884

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the Bullish or Bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

AMAZON COM is currently 24.1% above its 200-period moving average and is in an downward trend. Volatility is high as compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods.

Our volume indicators reflect volume flowing into and out of AMZN.O at a relatively equal pace (neutral). Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bearish on AMZN.O and have had this outlook for the last 17 periods.