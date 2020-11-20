Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Will Skyrocket with Online Pharmacy

$AMZN #Amazon #OnlineShopping #USA #Nasdaq #Stocks #Trading

Amazon

Ticker: NASDAQ:AMZN

Price: $3117.02

Amazon News

Amazon launched Amazon Pharmacy this week, offering home delivery for prescription medications. Amazon Prime members who sign up can receive free delivery and discounts on some drugs.

The store features a range of generic and brand-name drugs, including common prescriptions such as insulin, birth control, metformin for blood sugar control, and sumatriptan for migraines. The service won’t sell Schedule II medications, including common opioids such as OxyContin.

More people are turning to pharmacy curbside pickup and mail delivery options for their medications to avoid exposure to the coronavirus, according to CNBC.

“We wanted to make it easy for people to get their medication, understand the cost, and get it delivered to the home,” T.J. Parker, vice president of pharmacy for Amazon, told CNBC.

In 45 states, people over age 18 can begin to use the pharmacy service this week. Hawaii, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, and Minnesota aren’t yet on the list, but Amazon hopes to serve those states in the future, the news outlet reported.

The service will accept most forms of insurance and may have savings for those without insurance as well. Customers may be able to use their health savings accounts or flexible spending accounts to purchase prescriptions on the site.

To sign up, customers create a profile and can add information about their health insurance, medical issues, and regular prescriptions. The site may also ask patients whether they’re pregnant, as well as their birth date and their gender. This information is required by law to provide pharmacy care and confirm prescriptions, CNBC reported.

Doctors can send prescriptions directly to the service, or patients can request a transfer from their current pharmacies. Amazon then verifies whether a prescription is legitimate and not fraudulent.

Customers who have questions can reach a pharmacist or pharmacy technician by phone or through the online portal. The service can also screen for potential drug interactions for those who take multiple medications.

“We think this new benefit will add tremendous value to our members,” Jamil Ghani, vice president of Amazon Prime, told CNBC. “It’s relevant as folks try to do more from the comfort and safety of their homes.”

Business Summary

Amazon.com, Inc. offers a range of products and services through its Websites.

The Company’s products include merchandise and content that it purchases for resale from vendors and those offered by third-party sellers. It also manufactures and sells electronic devices.

It operates through three segments: North America, International and Amazon Web Services (AWS). Its AWS products include analytics, Amazon Athena, Amazon CloudSearch, Amazon EMR, Amazon Elasticsearch Service, Amazon Kinesis, Amazon Managed Streaming for Apache Kafka, Amazon Redshift, Amazon QuickSight, AWS Data Pipeline, AWS Glue and AWS Lake Formation.

AWS solutions include machine learning, analytics and data lakes, Internet of Things, serverless computing, containers, enterprise applications, and storage. In addition, the Company provides services, such as advertising.

It also offers Amazon Prime, a membership program that includes free shipping, access to streaming of various movies and television (TV) episodes.

Price Performance

Relative Valuation

Technical Indicators

Overall, the bias in prices is: Sideways.

By the way, prices are vulnerable to a correction towards 3,112.27.

The projected upper bound is: 3,356.82.

The projected lower bound is: 2,874.89.

The projected closing price is: 3,115.86.

Candlesticks

A white body occurred (because prices closed higher than they opened).

During the past 10 bars, there have been 5 white candles and 5 black candles. During the past 50 bars, there have been 25 white candles and 25 black candles.

Momentum Indicators

Momentum is a general term used to describe the speed at which prices move over a given time period. Generally, changes in momentum tend to lead to changes in prices. This expert shows the current values of four popular momentum indicators.

Stochastic Oscillator

One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 43.7107. This is not an overbought or oversold reading. The last signal was a sell 8 period(s) ago.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 46.99. This is not a topping or bottoming area. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area. The last signal was a sell 54 period(s) ago.

Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

The CCI shows overbought (above 100) and oversold (below -100) areas. The current value of the CCI is -32. This is not a topping or bottoming area. The last signal was a buy 6 period(s) ago.

MACD

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a sell 7 period(s) ago.

Rex Takasugi – TD Profile

AMAZON COM closed up 11.560 at 3,117.020. Volume was 100% below average (consolidating) and Bollinger Bands were 21% narrower than normal.

Open High Low Close Volume 3,105.310 3,125.000 3,080.920 3,117.020 1,553

Technical Outlook Short Term: Neutral Intermediate Term: Bearish Long Term: Bullish

Moving Averages: 10-period 50-period 200-period Close: 3,135.58 3,162.68 2,706.64 Volatility: 42 49 50 Volume: 4,110,121 5,142,850 5,209,537

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the Bullish or Bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

Summary

AMAZON COM is currently 15.2% above its 200-period moving average and is in an downward trend. Volatility is high as compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods.

Our volume indicators reflect volume flowing into and out of AMZN.O at a relatively equal pace (neutral). Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bearish on AMZN.O and have had this outlook for the last 7 periods.