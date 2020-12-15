Alternative Electors Will Send President Trump Votes to Congress

#PresidentTrump #AlternativeElectors #Congress

The Electoral College vote will not end President Trump’s bid for reelection, because his allies plan to send an “alternative” slate of electors to Congress.

“The only date in the Constitution is January 20,” Presidential advisor Stephen Miller said Monday. “We have more than enough time to right the wrong of this fraudulent election result and certify Donald Trump as the winner of the election.”

He added that “as we speak, an alternate slate of electors in the contested states is going to vote and we’re going to send those results up to Congress. This will ensure that all of our legal remedies remain open. That means that if we win these cases in the courts, we can direct that the alternate state of electors be certified.”

Mr. Miller said President Trump’s supporters will be acting as “alternates” in the contested states of Michigan, Georgia, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania and submit their own unofficial results.

If President Trump’s campaign succeeds in any of its continued legal efforts in those states, the “alternate” electors would be recognized by a joint session of Congress when it convenes on 6 January to count the electoral votes and officially declare the winner of the election.

Technically, alternative electors can meet and cast their own votes, as electors are picked for each candidate before the election is held. If their votes are then submitted to Congress, it must consider them.

If both chambers of Congress vote individually to accept candidate Biden’s electors, the dispute is considered as being resolved.

If both chambers do not agree and each chamber identifies a different slate of electors, a tiebreaker using a certificate of ascertainment from a state comes into play.

A state executive has already certified Mr. Biden’s win in each of the 4 states President Trump is contesting.

Mr. Miller argues that if “you just cured 3 simple constitutional defects, Donald Trump is the winner of this election.”

He said signature matching rules in Georgia were “illegally changed as a result of a consent decree without the legislature’s approval.“

Mr. Miller further claims there were “hundreds of thousands of improperly cast ballots in Wisconsin, absentee voters who never actually submitted the request for an absentee ballot,” and that in Pennsylvania, there was the “clear equal protection violation when Democrat ballots were cured in advance of Election Day.“

