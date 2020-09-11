Alpine Banks of Colorado (OTC:ALPIB) Becomes The Largest Bank To Trade On The OTCQX® Best Market

$ALPIB #AlpineBank #USA #OTC #Stocks #Markets #Trading

Alpine Banks of Colorado

Ticker: OTC:ALPIB

Price: $3740.00

Alpine Banks of Colorado News

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for over 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Alpine Banks of Colorado (OTCQX: ALPIB), the holding company for Alpine Bank, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. With $4.7 billion in total assets, Alpine Banks of Colorado becomes the largest bank to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Alpine Banks of Colorado upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Alpine Banks of Colorado begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “ALPIB.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for community banks in the U.S. public markets. The OTCQX Market enables banks to maximize the value of being a public company by providing transparent trading and easy access to company information for shareholders. To qualify for OTCQX, community banks must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Alpine Banks of Colorado President and Vice Chairman Glen Jammaron said: “Trading on the OTCQX® Best Market represents another accomplishment in our path to greater shareholder liquidity and growth in our shareholder base. As a fiercely independent Colorado community bank, engagement with our communities is vital to our long-term growth and success. The OTCQX® Best Market enables community members to become involved in the ownership of Alpine Banks of Colorado. We look forward to supplementing our strong employee ownership culture with a healthy and robust community shareholder base. Together we will propel Alpine Banks of Colorado to future success.”

D. A. Davidson acted as the company’s OTCQX sponsor.

Business Summary

Alpine Banks of Colorado, through its wholly owned subsidiary Alpine Bank, is a $4.7 billion, employee-owned organization founded in 1973 with headquarters in Glenwood Springs, Colorado.

With 40 banking offices across Colorado, Alpine Bank employs more than 750 people and serves more than 145,000 customers with personal, business, wealth management, mortgage and electronic banking services. Alpine Bank has a 5-star rating for financial strength by BauerFinancial, Inc., the nation’s leading bank rating firm.

The 5-star rating is BauerFinancial’s highest rating for financial institutions.

Price Performance

Relative Valuation

Technical Indicators

Overall, the bias in prices is: Upwards.

Note: this chart shows extraordinary price action to the upside.

The projected upper bound is: 4,020.58.

The projected lower bound is: 3,470.62.

The projected closing price is: 3,745.60.

Candlesticks

During the past 10 bars, there have been 3 white candles and 1 black candles for a net of 2 white candles. During the past 50 bars, there have been 12 white candles and 6 black candles for a net of 6 white candles.

A gravestone doji occurred. This often signifies a top (the longer the upper shadow, the more bearish the signal).

Momentum Indicators

Momentum is a general term used to describe the speed at which prices move over a given time period. Generally, changes in momentum tend to lead to changes in prices. This expert shows the current values of four popular momentum indicators.

Stochastic Oscillator

One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 82.0000. This is an overbought reading. However, a signal is not generated until the Oscillator crosses below 80 The last signal was a buy 3 period(s) ago.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 57.81. This is not a topping or bottoming area. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area. The last signal was a sell 11 period(s) ago.

Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

The CCI shows overbought (above 100) and oversold (below -100) areas. The current value of the CCI is -26. This is not a topping or bottoming area. The last signal was a sell 9 period(s) ago.

MACD

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a sell 3 period(s) ago.

Summary

ALPINE BKS COLO volatility is extremely low when compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods. There is a good possibility that there will be an increase in volatility along with sharp price fluctuations in the near future. Our volume indicators reflect volume flowing into and out of ALPIB.PK at a relatively equal pace (neutral). Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bullish on ALPIB.PK and have had this outlook for the last 31 periods.