Alma Resort Cam Ranh Vietnam

Alma Amphitheatre Unveils Remarkable Theatrical Spectacle in Cam Ranh Vietnam

Alma Resort Cam Ranh is poised to put scenic Cam Ranh on the cultural map with a new extravaganza celebrating Vietnam’s rich heritage, traditions and folklore with contemporary flair.

From July 5 this year, Alma’s vast outdoor amphitheatre will host “The Stage – Alma Show”; “a cross-cultural collaboration between Vietnamese and Korean creatives” entailing four daily performances that each cater to up to 400 spectators.

The 70-minute “Alma Show” makes for a visual marvel that pays homage to Vietnam’s “five elements of nature” earth, water, fire, wood and metal. The entertainment line-up features magicians, dancers, water puppetry, special effects, a flash mob, Ao Dai fashion show and more for all ages.

The spectacle involves audience interaction and opens with dancers bringing the vanquished Champa Kingdom’s “Apsara” dance to life in tribute to the Cham people’s long history with the local area.

The stories behind Vietnam’s five elements are told in short yet spectacular segments. After a short water puppet show underpinned by the elements ‘water’ and ‘wood’, ‘earth’ is depicted by dancers and magicians gathering silks to craft a colossal lotus flower. ‘Fire’ is marked in fiery style, with a magician performing a fire sword show before the dramatic rescue of a dancer in a large cage that bursts into flames. Following a mesmerising Non La (conical hat) dance, a contemporary take on the element ‘metal’ encompasses all sorts of visual effects during the flash mob and elegant Ao Dai fashion parade.

The Alma Show will be staged twice per night from 6pm and 8pm by 24 dancers and magicians Jacky (Haesung Kim) and Bui Huu Thien under the stewardship of acclaimed executive directors and producers Jin (Hyukjin Cho) and Terry (Byongkok Jung) of Vietnam-based company The Stage VN.

Jin’s impressive resume includes directing and producing the Dana Show and directing the opening ceremony of the 2002 FIFA World Cup. Terry was the chief director of the Dreams Come True Magic Tour and Chuncheon Lake Fairy Festival.

Meanwhile “The Magic and Water Puppet Show”, totalling 50 minutes, will be offered twice daily from 11am and 3pm. As its name suggests, the show includes 30 minutes of traditional water puppetry, by 10 professional puppeteers manoeuvring puppets in chest-deep water, and 20 minutes of “magical water-themed illusions”.

The show portrays village life, farming scenes, folklore, and mythical legends symbolising Vietnam’s patriotism. ‘Thánh Gióng’, about a young boy who grows into a giant hero and rides a flying iron horse to defeat invaders, and the ‘Emperor Lê Lợi’s and the Magical Sword’, involving the gods granting Le Loi a magical sword to liberate Vietnam, are among the show’s highlights.

The show is directed by the 2014 world champion in puppetry, Nguyễn Tiến Dũng, the Vietnam National Puppetry Theatre’s artistic director.

“Vietnam has such a rich and fascinating culture, affording so many compelling stories to share about its history, beauty and resilience,” said Alma Cam Ranh’s managing director Herbert Laubichler-Pichler. “‘The Stage – Alma Show’ promises to be a feast for the eyes and to bring any visit to our region and indeed to Vietnam to a whole new level.”

“The Stage – Alma Show is a heartfelt collaboration to honor and reintroduce Vietnam’s beauty to the world,” Jin added.

Priced at USD 30 each for the Alma Show and USD 20 each for the Magic and Water Puppet Show, tickets are available at the Alma Promotions Desk and at the Amphitheatre.

To contact Alma or to make a booking for the show, please visit alma-resort.com, call +84 857 421 968 or email fb-promo@alma-resort.com

About Alma Cam Ranh Vietnam

Situated on Vietnam’s emerging Cam Ranh peninsula fronting Long Beach, Alma resort commands some 30 hectares of inspiring ground. Emblematic of Vietnam’s maturation as a destination, the bold and spacious integrated resort offers 580 oversized suites and pavilions that all afford sweeping vistas of the ocean, including contemporary three bedroom oceanfront pavilions each totalling 224sqm with a living room, four bathrooms and a private pool.

Alma features a broad spectrum of restaurants helmed by top chefs, a food court with an array of local and international cuisine, as well as a sports bar, pool bar and beach bar. Other highlights include 12 swimming pools cascading down to the beach and a waterpark with a lazy river, slides, wave pool and kids pool. Other highlights include a 13-treatment room spa, 75-seat cinema, convention centre, amphitheater, science museum, gymnasium and yoga room, 18-hole mini golf course, a youth centre with virtual reality games, a kid’s club, golf simulator, onsite sustainable farm and even an ‘Alma Mart’ mini supermarket.

Alma Resort was called out as the top resort in Southeast Asia, the No. 2 resort in Asia and No. 9 resort worldwide in the 2024 Travel + Leisure’s World’s Best Awards. Alma scored 99.2 on the US-based publication’s 100-point award survey. The World’s Best Awards are widely considered to be one of the two most important awards in the worldwide hospitality industry.