Alma Appoints Talented Homegrown Hospitality Professionals

The new Alma resort has welcomed two senior Vietnamese recruits who bring four decades of rich industry experience to the executive team at the helm of the 30-hectare beachfront property.

Alma’s general manager Herbert Laubichler-Pichler named Vu Thi Huong Giang and Tran Quoc Dat as the executive assistant manager of food and beverage and executive assistant manager of rooms respectively at the 30-hectare resort overlooking Long Beach on Vietnam’s Cam Ranh peninsula.

Born and bred in nearby Nha Trang, Giang graduated from Nha Trang University with a major in food processing and started her career in 2004 as a waitress at Six Senses Ninh Van Bay, where she steadily climbed the career ladder over a decade to become a food and beverage manager. She has also worked for Vinpearl Land and Mia Resort in Nha Trang, and was the food and beverage director at The Anam, also situated on Cam Ranh peninsula, for two years before joining Alma.

“Sixteen years ago I graduated from school to become a waitress and my parents were so unhappy they didn’t tell my relatives but hospitality was what I wanted to do and I was hungry to learn; I hope my story encourages others to consider a career in hospitality because despite the difficulties wrought by the global pandemic the industry will inevitably recover,” she said.

Describing herself as “hard-working, conscientious, well-organised and proactive”, Giang said a priority in her new role was still more training and development of the team responsible for the resort’s 14 restaurants and bars.

Dat, who was born in Hanoi, studied hotel operations at Hanoi Tourism College before graduating in 1997 to become a food and beverage attendant at the Sheraton Hanoi Hotel and Towers. He rose up the ranks with the Sofitel Plaza Hotel, Sunway Hotel Hanoi, Silk Path Hotel Hanoi, InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort, Hotel de l’Opera Hanoi – MGallery, Vinpearl Luxury Nha Trang Resort, and Lotte The Residence and Lotte Center Hanoi.

Before joining Alma, Dat was the rooms division manager for Radisson Blu Resort Phu Quoc.

“Although I have 23 years of experience in hospitality, every day I see and learn new things and concepts and love to think outside of the box,” he said. “I want to ensure my department doesn’t just provide services but truly delivers on providing a ‘wow’ guest experience at our luxurious suites and pavilions that all offer spectacular views of the beach.”

Bold, spacious and emblematic of Vietnam’s maturation as a destination, the independently owned and operated Alma features 580 oversized suites and pavilions, 14 food and beverage outlets and a cascade of 12 beachfront swimming pools. Other drawing cards include a science museum, 6000 square metre waterpark, 13-treatment room spa, art gallery, cinema, convention centre, amphitheatre, youth centre with virtual reality games, kid’s club, water sports centre, gymnasium and yoga room and an 18-hole putting green.

Alma is a member of Preferred Hotels & Resorts. To contact Alma or to make a booking, please visit www.alma-resort.com or email [email protected]

-ENDS-

About Alma

Situated on Vietnam’s emerging Cam Ranh peninsula fronting Long Beach, Alma resort commands some 30 hectares of inspiring ground. Emblematic of Vietnam’s maturation as a destination, the bold and spacious integrated resort offers 580 oversized suites and pavilions, that all afford sweeping vistas of the ocean, including contemporary three-bedroom oceanfront pavilions each totalling 224sqm with a living room, four bathrooms and a private pool. Alma features a broad spectrum of restaurants helmed by top chefs, a food court with an array of local and international cuisine, as well as a sports bar, pool bar and beach bar. Other highlights include 12 swimming pools cascading down to the beach, a waterpark, 13-treatment room spa, 70-seat cinema, convention centre, amphitheatre, art gallery, science museum, gymnasium and yoga room, 18-hole mini putting green, a youth centre with virtual reality games, a kid’s club, water sports centre and even an ‘Alma Mart’ mini supermarket.

Vu Thi Huong Giang has been named Alma’s executive assistant manager of food and beverage.

Tran Quoc Dat has been appointed executive assistant manager of rooms at the 30-hectare resort overlooking Long Beach on Vietnam’s Cam Ranh peninsula.