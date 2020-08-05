All the Beirut Explosion Video’s

#Beirut

Videos of the devastating explosion at the port of Beirut that left over 100 people dead and thousands wounded continue to emerge, painting a comprehensive picture of the destruction – though shedding no light on its cause.

A mega-compilation of all the different videos from witnesses to Tuesday’s catastrophic explosion in Lebanon’s capital has been compiled by LTN. The clips give some idea of the far-reaching devastation caused by the blast, which authorities supposedly have traced to a 2,750-ton stash of explosive ammonium nitrate in a warehouse by the port but the investigation is ongoing.

Watch enormous #Beirut blast from 15 synchronized camera angles as mystery surrounding its cause persists



Up to 300,000 people in Beirut have been left without a home after the deadly explosion that ripped through a large part of the Lebanese capital on Tuesday, the governor of the city said.

The powerful eruption devastated entire neighborhoods and affected roughly half of the city, Governor Marwan Abboud told local and international media.

With numerous buildings damaged by the blast wave, between 200,000 and 300,000 people in Beirut have been left without a home and will need food, water and shelter. Preliminary estimates place the damage anywhere between $3 billion and $5 billion and “maybe more,” Abboud added.