Alibaba Health Information (0241.HK) Buy On Dips

Alibaba Health Information

Ticker: 0241.HK

Price: HKD21.30

Business Summary

Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd is an investment holding company mainly engaged in the provision of Internet solutions for the medical and pharmaceutical industry, and is Alibaba Group’s healthcare flagship platform.

The Company is mainly involved in the development of pharmaceutical and healthcare product and service sales business, the operation of pharmaceutical e-commerce platform and consumer healthcare services platform, the development of tracking and digital health business and Internet healthcare business using technologies such as cloud computing and big data.

Price Performance

Relative Valuation

Technical Indicators

Overall, the bias in prices is: Upwards.

The projected upper bound is: 23.88.

The projected lower bound is: 18.86.

The projected closing price is: 21.37.

Candlesticks

A black body occurred (because prices closed lower than they opened).

During the past 10 bars, there have been 4 white candles and 5 black candles for a net of 1 black candles. During the past 50 bars, there have been 16 white candles and 31 black candles for a net of 15 black candles.

A spinning top occurred (a spinning top is a candle with a small real body). Spinning tops identify a session in which there is little price action (as defined by the difference between the open and the close). During a rally or near new highs, a spinning top can be a sign that prices are losing momentum and the bulls may be in trouble.

Momentum Indicators

Momentum is a general term used to describe the speed at which prices move over a given time period. Generally, changes in momentum tend to lead to changes in prices. This expert shows the current values of four popular momentum indicators.

Stochastic Oscillator

One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 40.6151. This is not an overbought or oversold reading. The last signal was a sell 3 period(s) ago.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 50.23. This is not a topping or bottoming area. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area. The last signal was a sell 22 period(s) ago.

Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

The CCI shows overbought (above 100) and oversold (below -100) areas. The current value of the CCI is 25. This is not a topping or bottoming area. The last signal was a buy 6 period(s) ago.

MACD

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a sell 16 period(s) ago.

Rex Takasugi – TD Profile

ALI HEALTH closed down -0.150 at 21.350. Volume was 82% below average (consolidating) and Bollinger Bands were 6% narrower than normal.

Open High Low Close Volume 21.450 21.750 21.100 21.350 7,471,662

Technical Outlook Short Term: Neutral Intermediate Term: Bearish Long Term: Bullish

Moving Averages: 10-period 50-period 200-period Close: 20.96 20.84 14.08 Volatility: 111 77 73 Volume: 40,064,740 43,504,420 33,892,660

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the Bullish or Bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

Summary

ALI HEALTH is currently 51.6% above its 200-period moving average and is in an downward trend. Volatility is high as compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods.

Our volume indicators reflect volume flowing into and out of 0241.HK at a relatively equal pace (neutral). Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bearish on 0241.HK and have had this outlook for the last 8 periods.