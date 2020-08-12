Alibaba Health (0241.HK) Remains A Winner To Buy On The Dip

$0241.HK #AlibabaHealth #HongKong #Stocks #Trading #Markets

Alibaba Health

Ticker: 0241.HK

Price: HKD19.40-

Business Summary

Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd is an investment holding company mainly engaged in the provision of Internet solutions for the medical and pharmaceutical industry, and is Alibaba Group’s healthcare flagship platform.

The Company is mainly involved in the development of pharmaceutical and healthcare product and service sales business, the operation of pharmaceutical e-commerce platform and consumer healthcare services platform, the development of tracking and digital health business and Internet healthcare business using technologies such as cloud computing and big data.

Price Performance

Relative Valuation

Technical Indicators

Overall, the bias in prices is: Downwards.

Note: this chart shows extraordinary price action to the downside.

The projected upper bound is: 21.73.

The projected lower bound is: 17.07.

The projected closing price is: 19.40.

Candlesticks

A black body occurred (because prices closed lower than they opened).

During the past 10 bars, there have been 2 white candles and 8 black candles for a net of 6 black candles. During the past 50 bars, there have been 15 white candles and 33 black candles for a net of 18 black candles.

Three black candles occurred in the last three days. Although these candles were not big enough to create three black crows, the steady downward pattern is bearish.

Momentum Indicators

Momentum is a general term used to describe the speed at which prices move over a given time period. Generally, changes in momentum tend to lead to changes in prices. This expert shows the current values of four popular momentum indicators.

Stochastic Oscillator

One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 22.4458. This is not an overbought or oversold reading. The last signal was a sell 13 period(s) ago.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 38.97. This is not a topping or bottoming area. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area. The last signal was a sell 32 period(s) ago.

Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

The CCI shows overbought (above 100) and oversold (below -100) areas. The current value of the CCI is -218.This is an oversold reading. However, a signal isn’t generated until the indicator crosses above -100. The last signal was a buy 16 period(s) ago.

MACD

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a sell 3 period(s) ago.

Rex Takasugi – TD Profile

ALI HEALTH closed down -0.440 at 19.400. Volume was 46% above average (neutral) and Bollinger Bands were 28% narrower than normal.

Open High Low Close Volume 19.840 19.880 18.700 19.400 60,699,988

Technical Outlook Short Term: Neutral Intermediate Term: Bearish Long Term: Bullish

Moving Averages: 10-period 50-period 200-period Close: 20.86 21.24 14.77 Volatility: 36 70 73 Volume: 43,922,328 44,009,176 35,554,288

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the Bullish or Bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

Summary

ALI HEALTH is currently 31.4% above its 200-period moving average and is in an downward trend. Volatility is high as compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods.

Our volume indicators reflect volume flowing into and out of 0241.HK at a relatively equal pace (neutral). Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bearish on 0241.HK and have had this outlook for the last 18 periods.