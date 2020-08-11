Alibaba (9988.HK) to Drive Its Digital Transformation

$9988.HK #Alibaba #HongKong #Stocks #Markets #Trading

Alibaba

Ticker: 9988.HK

Price: HKD248.13

Company News

Total (China) Investment (the Company) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in order to pursue strategic collaboration with Alibaba Group (“Alibaba”) (NYSE: BABA; SEHK: 9988) and leverage their respective resources to drive the digital transformation of the Company’s operations in China.

Under the MoU, the two companies will develop in-depth collaboration based on the Alibaba Business Operating System (ABOS). Total (China) Investment will utilize Alibaba’s leading digital capabilities and technology across e-commerce, online payments, local services, supply chain, big data, and organizational management. The partnership will provide digital infrastructure and support for TOTAL’s service stations, lubricants and special fluids businesses in China, helping the company to enhance the accessibility and flexibility of its product offerings and services, accelerate its branded retail and outlet footprint and drive sustainable growth opportunities.

Total has been present in China for almost 40 years. This collaboration signifies that Total has become the first international energy company to leverage Alibaba ABOS, setting a digital transformation benchmark in the energy industry.

The partnership will cover Total (China) Investment’s major business activities (including service stations, lubricants business and car care business) and cooperate with more than 10 business units in the Alibaba Digital Economy. Total will have a cross-platform consumer-facing storefront, which will be launched to the market soon. Customers will be able to enjoy a seamless online-to-offline experience for TOTAL’s products and services on various popular apps, such as Taobao, Tmall, Alipay, Eleme and Amap, at anytime and anywhere.

Total has long been pursuing digital transformation. As part of an effort to efficiently implement its digital strategy, Total has adjusted its enterprise organizational structure, establishing the new role of Chief Digital Officer and appointing digital officers to its business segments.

Business Summary

ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED is a holding company that provides the technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands and other businesses to leverage the power of new technology to engage with users and customers to operate.

The Company operates four business segments. The Core Commerce segment provides China retail, China wholesale, International retail, International wholesale, Cainiao logistics services and local consumer services through Taobao Marketplace and Tmall.

The Cloud Computing segment provides complete suite of cloud services, including database, storage, network virtualization services, big data analytics and others.

The Digital Media and Entertainment segment provides consumer services beyond the core business operations.

The Innovation Initiatives and Others segment is to innovate and deliver new services and products.

Price Performance

Relative Valuation

Technical Indicators

Overall, the bias in prices is: Upwards.

Note: this chart shows extraordinary price action to the upside.

The projected upper bound is: 264.76.

The projected lower bound is: 225.23.

The projected closing price is: 244.99.

Candlesticks

A white body occurred (because prices closed higher than they opened).

During the past 10 bars, there have been 4 white candles and 4 black candles. During the past 50 bars, there have been 24 white candles and 24 black candles.

Momentum Indicators

Momentum is a general term used to describe the speed at which prices move over a given time period. Generally, changes in momentum tend to lead to changes in prices. This expert shows the current values of four popular momentum indicators.

Stochastic Oscillator

One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 27.3077. This is not an overbought or oversold reading. The last signal was a sell 2 period(s) ago.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 51.94. This is not a topping or bottoming area. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area. The last signal was a sell 20 period(s) ago.

Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

The CCI shows overbought (above 100) and oversold (below -100) areas. The current value of the CCI is -38. This is not a topping or bottoming area. The last signal was a sell 2 period(s) ago.

MACD

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a sell 1 period(s) ago.

Rex Takasugi – TD Profile

BABA-SW closed up 1.600 at 244.000. Volume was 34% below average (neutral) and Bollinger Bands were 24% narrower than normal.

Open High Low Close Volume 242.000 246.800 241.600 244.000 16,702,416

Technical Outlook Short Term: Neutral Intermediate Term: Bullish

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the Bullish or Bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

Summary

There is a good possibility that there will be an increase in volatility along with sharp price fluctuations in the near future. Our volume indicators reflect volume flowing into and out of 9988.HK at a relatively equal pace (neutral). Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bullish on 9988.HK and have had this outlook for the last 45 periods.