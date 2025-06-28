AI Stocks to Own Now $NVDA $TSLA

AI Stocks to Own Now: Knightsbridge’s Bet on an Early-Stage Revolution

By Shayne Heffernan, Founder of Knightsbridge Group

June 29, 2025

Artificial intelligence is no longer just talk—it’s changing how we live, work, and move. But at Knightsbridge Group, we’re convinced the AI boom is still in its opening chapter, with huge gains waiting for savvy investors. The market could hit $4.8 trillion by 2033, up from $189 billion in 2023, growing at nearly 30% a year. Most industries are only dipping their toes into AI, making now the time to grab the right stocks. This article lays out six top AI stocks to own, complete with ticker symbols and prices, and explains why Knightsbridge sees AI as a young, high-potential market.

Why AI’s Still Young

Picture AI today like the internet in the mid-90s: exciting but far from its peak. Only about 65% of companies use AI in one area, and rolling it out across fields like healthcare, logistics, or finance is just starting. The tech itself has hurdles—quantum computing, which could turbocharge AI, is still in labs. Power-hungry AI models are pushing demand for new energy solutions, like next-gen data centers. At Knightsbridge, we see these as signs of a wide-open opportunity, with the biggest rewards years away.

From chips to software to self-driving cars, these six companies are leading AI’s charge. They’re picked for their innovation and growth potential, with prices and market caps pulled from market data as of June 27, 2025.

Company Ticker Symbol Stock Price (USD) Market Cap (USD) Key AI Focus NVIDIA Corporation NVDA 148.87 3.65T AI chips, software platform Broadcom Inc. AVGO 184.46 860.4B AI accelerators, networking Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR 63.08 140.9B AI data analytics Upstart Holdings, Inc. UPST 58.22 5.2B AI lending platform CoreWeave, Inc. CRWV 42.15 28.7B AI cloud computing Tesla, Inc. TSLA 419.80 1.34T AI for self-driving, robotics

NVIDIA (NVDA): The AI chip king, powering 90% of data center AI workloads. Its software keeps developers loyal, and even after a 177% stock run in 2024, it’s got fuel left as AI demand grows.

Broadcom (AVGO): Builds custom AI chips for big names like Google and Meta, plus networking gear for data centers. Its $10 billion buyback and 21x forward earnings make it a steady pick.

Palantir (PLTR): Its AI platform crunches data for clients like the U.S. military and big banks. With 700+ customers and a fresh xAI partnership, it’s a software star with legs.

Upstart (UPST): Uses AI to match borrowers with lenders, shaking up banking. Up 120% in 2024, it shows AI’s power to disrupt finance, with more industries to tackle.

CoreWeave (CRWV): Runs 32 data centers with 250,000 NVIDIA GPUs, serving Microsoft and OpenAI. A 420% revenue spike in Q1 2025 and $25.9 billion backlog scream growth.

Tesla (TSLA): Pours $1 billion into its Dojo supercomputer for self-driving cars and Optimus robots. Its AI push in transportation and automation has a cult-like investor base.

Why These Stocks Are Winners

This lineup hits every angle of AI: NVIDIA and Broadcom supply the hardware, Palantir and Upstart drive software, CoreWeave powers the cloud, and Tesla brings AI to cars and robots. Knightsbridge likes this mix because it balances risk while riding AI’s wave. NVIDIA’s grip is ironclad, but Tesla’s self-driving tech could change how we get around. CoreWeave’s data centers are a hidden gem, feeding the AI beast’s hunger for computing power. Upstart proves AI can crack open old-school industries, with plenty of room to grow.

Despite market wobbles—like a 7.5% Nasdaq drop in April 2025 or tariff fears hitting chipmakers—these stocks are built for the long haul. Broadcom bounced back 20% after a tariff scare, and CoreWeave’s $11.9 billion OpenAI deal shows demand isn’t slowing. Palantir’s military contracts and Tesla’s fanbase add stability to their AI bets.

Risks to Watch

AI stocks aren’t a free ride. High valuations, like NVIDIA’s 21x sales, invite swings if markets sour. Regulations could tighten—think antitrust probes on Google or chip export bans affecting NVIDIA. Upstart faces big-bank competition, and CoreWeave’s still burning cash to build data centers. Tesla’s bold AI bets rely on Elon Musk’s vision, which can be a wild card. Knightsbridge suggests spreading bets across these names to cushion the bumps.

What’s Next

Knightsbridge sees AI as a decades-long story, still in its youth. The $4.8 trillion market forecast by 2033 is just a start—quantum leaps, greener AI, and new use cases are coming. Laws like the GENIUS Act could tie AI to finance, boosting players like Upstart. Investors jumping in now with NVIDIA, Broadcom, Palantir, Upstart, CoreWeave, and Tesla can catch the wave early. These stocks blend proven winners with high-growth bets, perfect for a market that’s nowhere near its peak.

Shayne Heffernan is the founder of Knightsbridge Group, a financial services firm specializing in investment, private equity, capital markets, and blockchain. With over 40 years of trading experience in Asia, Heffernan brings sharp insights to global markets.