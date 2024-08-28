AI

AI Driving China Innovation $BIDU $BABA $JD $KC $NIO

Artificial intelligence and algorithms have been efficiency multiplies and new engines of development across many sectors in China on farms, in factories and internet.

Without any operator visible, a green weeding machine is advancing methodically along rows of maize at a farm of the Beidahuang Group in Heilongjiang Province, northeast China, amid the sweltering summer heat.

“Our team developed this intelligent weeding machine using artificial intelligence (AI) technology and depends on AI models and edge intelligence decision-making techniques to accurately differentiate between corn plants and weeds,” said Cheng Siyao, vice dean of the School of Computer Science and Technology at Harbin Institute of Technology.

Here’s a table of some prominent Chinese companies in the AI sector that are listed in the USA and Hong Kong:

Company NameSector FocusStock ExchangeTicker Symbol
Baidu, Inc.Search, Cloud AI, Autonomous DrivingNASDAQBIDU
Alibaba GroupE-commerce, Cloud AI, FintechNYSEBABA
Tencent Holdings Ltd.Social Media, Cloud AI, Gaming AIHong Kong0700.HK
JD.com, Inc.E-commerce, Supply Chain AINASDAQ, Hong KongJD (NASDAQ), 9618.HK
NIO Inc.Electric Vehicles, Autonomous DrivingNYSENIO
Xiaomi CorporationConsumer Electronics, AIoTHong Kong1810.HK
iQIYI, Inc.Online Entertainment, Content AINASDAQIQ
SenseTime Group Inc.Computer Vision, AI ResearchHong Kong0020.HK
MeituanE-commerce, AI for Local ServicesHong Kong3690.HK
Kingsoft CloudCloud Computing, AI SolutionsNASDAQKC
NetEase, Inc.Online Gaming, AI in GamesNASDAQ, Hong KongNTES (NASDAQ), 9999.HK
This table includes a selection of Chinese companies involved in AI, with their respective stock exchanges and ticker symbols. The companies listed are engaged in various AI-related sectors, from cloud computing to autonomous driving and online entertainment.

Since this machine’s identification accuracy exceeds over 95 percent, Cheng further said it may greatly increase the efficiency of weeding activities. She also disclosed that great distances of land may be easily covered with this new technology.

From the great ChatGPT to the Go champion defeater of DeepMind and AlphaGo, artificial intelligence has brought about amazing transformations to China and many other nations.

An intelligent welding technology driven by artificial intelligence has been installed at Harbin Electric Corporation’s factories for nuclear power equipment.

Liu Xinxin, deputy general manager of the innovation and digitalization department of the company, said, “The intelligent welding system can automatically detect the inner diameter, appearance and defects of weld seams, adjusting the welding method as needed.”

“The system can also record and improve its performance by AI models, reducing human labor by 50 to 75 percent, doubling the efficiency while maintaining the same welding standard,” Liu said.

AI is not only generating brand-new application scenarios but also enabling the fast expansion of newly developing sectors while strengthening established sectors.

“With our expertise in the Internet of Things, big data processing and other technologies, we launched an AI imaging-assisted diagnosis platform to help more patients access better healthcare services close to home,” said Wang Yunan with BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd. at a forum of the just-conceduted 2024 Sun Island Annual Conference for Entrepreneurs.

Recognized as one of the top 10 AI breakthroughs displayed at the forum, Wang clarified that this platform—which combines smart medical devices, telemedicine platforms and health management systems—helps to maximize the allocation of medical resources.

Li Jiaqi, an AI specialist at iFLYTEk Co., LTD., unveiled the company’s creative laptop goods at a round table conference on artificial intelligence at the forum.

“This notebook totally integrates our self-developed Spark AI model, enabling various functions such generating meeting minutes, organizing documents, refining text and providing real-time translation, offering users a new and convenient office experience,” he said.

Li pointed out that items improved with generative artificial intelligence—like the laptop—have become breakthrough products in reaching individualized AI experiences.

Based on the same AI paradigm, he added iFLYTEK is also creating creative service offerings across other industries including education, banking, and cars.

Said Gong Ke, executive director of the Chinese Institute of New Generation Artificial Intelligence Development Strategies, current waves of technological revolution and industrial transformation are emphasized by great innovations in the AI sector.

China’s New Generation Artificial Intelligence Technology Industry Development Report 2024 claims that artificial intelligence is extensively used in numerous sectors, including smart cities, intelligent manufacturing and smart agriculture.

Said Li Xiaodong, vice chairman of the Internet Society of China and founder of the Fuxi Institution think tank, China’s AI sector boasts a huge market scale and a solid talent basis that can help the thorough transformation of its industrial economy.

He advised “we should establish more data interoperability mechanisms inside and across industries, and support the development of common AI technology for applications in more scenarios.”

Shayne Heffernan

