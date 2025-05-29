African Mining Week (AMW) 2025 DRC Cobalt

African Mining Week (AMW) 2025 to Unpack the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s (DRC) Cobalt Market Prospects, Global Significance



African Mining Week takes place from October 1–3, 2025 in Cape Town



As the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) seeks to maximize the financial and economic returns from its cobalt reserves – considered some of the largest worldwide -, the upcoming African Mining Week will spotlight the country’s expanding investment opportunities across the cobalt value chain.

Taking place October 1-3, 2025, in Cape Town, the event is Africa’s premier gathering of mining stakeholders. A dedicated panel discussion, titled Cobalt Opportunity: DRC’s Strategic Position in the EV Revolution, will unpack the DRC’s pivotal role in the global cobalt market, detailing how the nation is boosting value addition, addressing global demand while creating lucrative prospects for international investors.

African Mining Week serves as a premier platform for exploring the full spectrum of mining opportunities across Africa. The event is held alongside the African Energy Week: Invest in African Energies 2025 conference from October 1-3 in Cape Town. Sponsors, exhibitors and delegates can learn more by contacting [email protected].

A key ingredient for lithium-ion batteries, cobalt is witnessing a surge in demand as countries worldwide accelerate the deployment of energy transition technologies such as renewable energy, electric vehicles (EV) and energy storage. The World Bank posits that global cobalt consumption could increase to 344,000 tons in 2030, representing a 9.6% annual increase between 2017 and 2030. Accounting for 70% of global cobalt production, the DRC is strategically positioned to leverage its comparative advantage in the industry to increase revenue, drive development and consolidate its position as a global cobalt supplier.

Given this potential, the country is enhancing its role in the global EV value chain by promoting local value addition and establishing direct supply agreements. The country partnered with Zambia and the African Export-Import Bank to develop regional Special Economic Zones (SEZs) for EV manufacturing, leveraging local cobalt resources to build a competitive industrial base. Supporting this vision is the creation of the Congolese Battery Council, which facilitates SEZ development, and a $350 million cobalt smelting plant under development in partnership with U.S.-based Delphos International. Similarly, Congolese firm Buenassa – backed by $3.5 million in initial funding from the government – is also constructing a hydrometallurgical plant in Lualaba province, set to produce 30,000 tons of copper cathode and 5,000 tons of cobalt sulphate annually by 2027.

In addition to infrastructure advancements, the DRC is proving an attractive environment for foreign investment. Ivanhoe Mines reported revenues of $973 million in Q1, 2025 – a 57% year-on-year increase – at its Kamoa-Kakula Copper-Cobalt mine, demonstrating the potential for strong returns within the country. Meanwhile, China’s CMOC Group, the world’s top cobalt producer, achieved record-breaking production in 2024 from its Tenke Fungurume and Kisanfu mines and is on track to exceed those volumes in 2025, further strengthening the DRC’s global footprint in the EV revolution.

Amid these developments, African Mining Week will connect global investors with the DRC’s rapidly evolving cobalt sector and its broad array of high-return opportunities. The panel discussion will outline investment opportunities, challenges and upcoming initiatives.