Affluence Corporation (OTC:AFFU) HEFFX Technicals

Affluence Corporation

Ticker: OTC:AFFU

Price: $0.45

Recommendation: Speculative Buy

Business Summary

Affluence Corporation, making connections.

Price Performance

Relative Valuation

Technical Indicators

Overall, the bias in prices is: Downwards.

Note: this chart shows extraordinary price action to the downside.

By the way, prices are vulnerable to a correction towards 0.82.

The projected upper bound is: 0.93.

The projected lower bound is: -0.04.

The projected closing price is: 0.44.

Candlesticks

A white body occurred (because prices closed higher than they opened).

During the past 10 bars, there have been 8 white candles and 0 black candles for a net of 8 white candles. During the past 50 bars, there have been 24 white candles and 17 black candles for a net of 7 white candles.

Three white candles occurred in the last three days. Although these candles were not big enough to create three white soldiers, the steady upward pattern is bullish.

Momentum Indicators

Momentum is a general term used to describe the speed at which prices move over a given time period. Generally, changes in momentum tend to lead to changes in prices. This expert shows the current values of four popular momentum indicators.

Stochastic Oscillator

One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 41.8060. This is not an overbought or oversold reading. The last signal was a sell 1 period(s) ago.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 42.79. This is not a topping or bottoming area. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area.

Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

The CCI shows overbought (above 100) and oversold (below -100) areas. The current value of the CCI is -96. This is not a topping or bottoming area. The last signal was a buy 0 period(s) ago.

MACD

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a sell 0 period(s) ago.

Rex Takasugi – TD Profile

AFFLUENCE CORPOR closed up 0.010 at 0.450. Volume was 19% below average (neutral) and Bollinger Bands were 14% narrower than normal.

Open High Low Close Volume 0.400 0.450 0.400 0.450 7,510

Technical Outlook Short Term: Neutral Intermediate Term: Bearish

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the Bullish or Bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

Summary

Volatility is high as compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods. Our volume indicators reflect volume flowing into and out of AFFU.PK at a relatively equal pace (neutral). Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bearish on AFFU.PK and have had this outlook for the last 16 periods.