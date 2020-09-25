Affluence Corporation (OTC:AFFU) HEFFX Technicals

$AFFU #Affluence #USA #OTC #Stocks #Trading #Markets

Affluence Corporation

Ticker: OTC:AFFU

Price: $0.45

Recommendation: Speculative Buy

Affluence Corporation News

Business Summary

Affluence Corporation, making connections.

Price Performance

Relative Valuation

Technical Indicators

Overall, the bias in prices is: Downwards.

Note: this chart shows extraordinary price action to the downside.

By the way, prices are vulnerable to a correction towards 0.84.

The projected upper bound is: 1.60.

The projected lower bound is: 0.30.

The projected closing price is: 0.44.

Candlesticks

During the past 10 bars, there have been 4 white candles and 2 black candles for a net of 2 white candles. During the past 50 bars, there have been 19 white candles and 19 black candles.

A gravestone doji occurred. This often signifies a top (the longer the upper shadow, the more bearish the signal).

Momentum Indicators

Momentum is a general term used to describe the speed at which prices move over a given time period. Generally, changes in momentum tend to lead to changes in prices. This expert shows the current values of four popular momentum indicators.

Stochastic Oscillator

One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 40.0286. This is not an overbought or oversold reading. The last signal was a sell 2 period(s) ago.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 39.54. This is not a topping or bottoming area. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area.

Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

The CCI shows overbought (above 100) and oversold (below -100) areas. The current value of the CCI is -132.This is an oversold reading. However, a signal isn’t generated until the indicator crosses above -100. The last signal was a buy 2 period(s) ago.

MACD

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a sell 14 period(s) ago.