Aesop’s Fable: The Ant and the Grasshopper

The Ant and the Grasshopper is one of Aesop’s Fables, numbered 373 in the Perry Index. The fable describes how a hungry grasshopper begs for food from an ant when Winter comes is refused and dies. The situation sums up moral lessons about the virtues of hard work and planning for the future

Ancient version



The ant works hard in the withering heat all Summer long, building his house and laying up supplies for the Winter.



The grasshopper believes the ant a fool and laughs and dances and plays the Summer away.



Come Winter, the ant is warm and well fed.



The grasshopper has no food or shelter, he dies hungry out in the cold.



Moral of the story: Be responsible for yourself!

Today’s version



The ant works hard in the withering heat and the rain all Summer long, building his house and laying up supplies for the Winter.



The grasshopper believes the ant a fool and laughs and dances and plays the Summer away.



Come Winter, the shivering grasshopper calls a press conference and demands to know why the ant should be allowed to be warm and well fed while he is cold and starving.



CBS, NBC, PBS, CNN, MSNBC and ABC show up to provide pictures of the shivering grasshopper next to a video of the ant in his comfortable home with his larder filled with food.

Many Americans are stunned by the sharp contrast.



How can this be they ask, that in a country of such wealth, this poor grasshopper is allowed to suffer so?

Kermit the Frog appears on Oprah with the grasshopper

and everybody cries when they sing, ‘It’s Not Easy Being Green‘

Occupy the Anthill stages a demonstration in front of the ant’s house where the news stations film the singing, We Shall Overcome.



Then Reverend Al Sharpton has the group kneel to pray for the grasshopper while he damns the ants. He later appears on MSNBC to complain that the rich do not care.



The former President Hussein Obama condemns the ant and blames the old world order including Christopher Columbus, and Christians

for the grasshopper’s plight.



Nancy Pelosi & Chuck Schumer weigh in in an interview on The View

that the ant has gotten rich off the back of the grasshopper, both call for an immediate tax hike on the ant to make him pay his fair share.



Then the Democrat house drafts the Economic Equity & Anti-Grasshopper Act retroactive to the beginning of the Summer. The bill contains a fine Vs the ant for failing to hire a proportionate number of green bugs, and if he does not comply and pay his retroactive taxes, his home will confiscated by the Government Green Czar, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and given to the grasshoppers.

The story ends with the vision of the grasshopper and his freeloading friends gorging the ant’s food while the government house he is in,

which is the ant’s old house crumbles around them because the grasshopper does not maintain it.



The ant has disappears in the snow to begin again.



The grasshopper is found dead in a hard drug related incident, the house now abandoned, is taken over by a gang of Black spiders who terrorize the ramshackle, once prosperous, peaceful neighborhood.



Moral of the Story: Grasshoppers are thieving destroyers, squash them all.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!