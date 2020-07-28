Advanced Info Service (ADVANC.BK) HEFFX Buy Recommendation

$ADVANC.BK #Thailand #SET #AdvancedInfo #Service #Stocks #Market

Advanced Info Service

Ticker: ADVANC.BK

Price: THB185.00

Recommendation: Buy

Company News

Advanced Info Service (AIS) is planning to launch its first 5G service for the business sector with commercial 5G fixed wireless access (AIS 5G FWA) as the first operator in Thailand.

The top mobile operator by subscriber numbers targets corporate customers, particularly to enhance flexibility in sending and receiving corporate data on a wireless network.

The features of 5G support multiple usage, including being an extension of network slicing innovation on 5G FWA. This technology holds the potential to design each layer of the network to be consistent and flexible to each type of usage in each area, making it able to ensure the quality of the connection and the speed.

5G FWA offers higher internet speeds to enhance the efficiency of enhanced mobile broadband, which can reach speeds greater than 4G with far lower latency, supporting high-bandwidth applications.

Business Summary

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited is a Thailand-based digital life service provider.

The Company operates through three segments: mobile phone and call center services, mobile phone sales, as well as datanet and broadband services.

The Company is engaged in the operation of a 900 megahertz (MHz) cellular telephone system as the operator, the operation of a data kit virtual circuit switch as the operator, the operation of an 1800 MHz cellular telephone system as the operator and the operation of a 2.1 gigahertz (GHz) cellular telephone system as the operator.

The Company offers voice calls, mobile Internet, online gaming, social networking, online home entertainment, connectivity and digital content.

The Company offers communication solution, monitoring and tracking solutions, vertical solutions, information technology (IT) solutions and marketing solutions.

It offers services for government, system integrator (SI), transportation, trading and manufacturing, among others.

Price Performance

Relative Valuation

Technical Indicators

Overall, the bias in prices is: Downwards.

The projected upper bound is: 190.47.

The projected lower bound is: 179.29.

The projected closing price is: 184.88.

Candlesticks

A black body occurred (because prices closed lower than they opened).

During the past 10 bars, there have been 4 white candles and 6 black candles for a net of 2 black candles. During the past 50 bars, there have been 18 white candles and 30 black candles for a net of 12 black candles.

Separating lines occurred. If the lines occur during an uptrend and the first line is black and the second is white (which is not the case with ADVANCED INFO SE) then this suggests that the uptrend should continue.

If the separating lines occur during a downtrend (which appears to be the case with ADVANCED INFO SE) and the first line is white and the second is black (which is the case with ADVANCED INFO SE) then this suggests that the downtrend should continue.

Momentum Indicators

Momentum is a general term used to describe the speed at which prices move over a given time period. Generally, changes in momentum tend to lead to changes in prices. This expert shows the current values of four popular momentum indicators.

Stochastic Oscillator

One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 13.1579. This is an oversold reading. However, a signal is not generated until the Oscillator crosses above 20 The last signal was a buy 18 period(s) ago.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 40.98. This is not a topping or bottoming area. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area. The last signal was a buy 87 period(s) ago.

Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

The CCI shows overbought (above 100) and oversold (below -100) areas. The current value of the CCI is -138.This is an oversold reading. However, a signal isn’t generated until the indicator crosses above -100. The last signal was a sell 3 period(s) ago.

MACD

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a sell 0 period(s) ago.

Rex Takasugi – TD Profile

ADVANCED INFO SE closed down -2.000 at 185.000. Volume was 50% below average (consolidating)(neutral) and Bollinger Bands were 66% narrower than normal.

Open High Low Close Volume 185.500 186.000 185.000 185.000 4,500,400

Technical Outlook Short Term: Oversold Intermediate Term: Bearish Long Term: Bearish

Moving Averages: 10-period 50-period 200-period Close: 187.45 190.16 205.11 Volatility: 18 19 35 Volume: 5,108,731 7,201,730 8,166,462

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the Bullish or Bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

Summary

ADVANCED INFO SE is currently 9.8% below its 200-period moving average and is in an downward trend. Volatility is extremely high when compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods. There is a good possibility that volatility will decrease and prices will stabilize in the near term.

Our volume indicators reflect volume flowing into and out of ADVANC.BK at a relatively equal pace (neutral). Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bearish on ADVANC.BK and have had this outlook for the last 28 periods.