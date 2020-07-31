Across the Board America’s Law Enforcement Supports President Trump

#PresidentTrump #LawEnforcement #Law&Order #Police

For the men and women of America’s law enforcement community, President’s Trump’s reelection is a Must!

Sleepy Joe Biden, despite his efforts to be cognitively impaired has directly endorsed the objectives of the “defund the police” movement, sharpening the contrast between his increasingly radical platform and The Trump Administration’s consistent support for the law enforcement professionals enforcing our laws, keeping American communities safe.

President Trump recently won the endorsement of the National Association of Police Organizations (NAPO). They represent 241,000+ law enforcement officers nationally.

This is significant in light of the NAPO’s endorsement of President Hussein Obama in Y’s 2008 and 2012.

As our nation’s men and women in Blue watch the news, they are justifiably horrified.

In NYC, a protester attacked a law enforcement officer with a wooden object, instigating an “all-out brawl” between police officers and protestors armed with bats.

Meanwhile, many Democratic elected officials are siding with the Mob, supporting efforts to defund or abolish local law enforcement agencies and police departments.

President Trump has taken decisive action to protect America’s history and heritage, directing US Attorney General Barr to prosecute those who damage historical monuments and assault our police officers.

NAPO cites this as a motivating factor behind its endorsement of President Trump.

The President has actively fought for and secured passage of several bills to provide support to our police.

In their endorsement letter, the NAPO lists President Trump’s advocacy for the Law Enforcement Mental Health and Wellness Act as a Key example of the actions he has taken on behalf of police.

During his 1st year in office, President Trump aggressively pushed for Congress to pass this law, which seeks to ensure that our men and women in Blue have access to quality mental health treatment if necessary.

This is a recognition of the reality that an officer’s mental health is as critical as their physical health.

Additionally, President Trump signed legislation making the 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund permanent, appropriating $7.4-B to benefit the police officers, firefighters, and other 1st responders who sacrificed their personal health and safety to save lives on September 11, 2001.

Our nation’s 45th President recognizes that these Heroes deserve to be rewarded for their courage, not forced to bear the costs of treating medical conditions related to their selfless actions.

The NAPO listed our Commander-in-Chief’s revitalization of the Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) program geared towards reducing violent crime as yet another reason for endorsing his reelection.

The initiative seeks to reduce violent crime by coordinating federal, state, tribal, and local law enforcement to “develop comprehensive solutions” for reducing violent crime.

The revitalized PSN has already made great strides, with US Attorney General Barr proclaiming the initiative a “major success.“

President Trump’s record of defending Law & Order and supporting our nation’s law enforcement officers is extensive and indisputable.

On the other hand, Sleepy Joe Biden makes it abundantly clear that he represents an existential threat to public safety wherever he goes and whatever he does.

Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!