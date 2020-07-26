Absolute Clean Energy (ACE.BK) Worth Watching

$ACE #Absolute #Clean #Energy #Thailand #Stocks #Markets

Absolute Clean Energy

Ticker: ACE.BK

Price: THB4.02

Business Summary

Absolute Clean Energy PCL is a Thailand based company primarily engaged in renewable energy.

Power plant project overview

Price Performance

Relative Valuation

Technical Indicators

Overall, the bias in prices is: Upwards.

The projected upper bound is: 4.31.

The projected lower bound is: 3.76.

The projected closing price is: 4.03.

Candlesticks

A black body occurred (because prices closed lower than they opened).

During the past 10 bars, there have been 1 white candles and 9 black candles for a net of 8 black candles. During the past 50 bars, there have been 15 white candles and 32 black candles for a net of 17 black candles.

A rising window occurred (where the top of the previous shadow is below the bottom of the current shadow). This usually implies a continuation of a bullish trend. There have been 5 rising windows in the last 50 candles–this makes the current rising window even more bullish.

Three black candles occurred in the last three days. Although these candles were not big enough to create three black crows, the steady downward pattern is bearish.

Momentum Indicators

Momentum is a general term used to describe the speed at which prices move over a given time period. Generally, changes in momentum tend to lead to changes in prices. This expert shows the current values of four popular momentum indicators.

Stochastic Oscillator

One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 54.5455. This is not an overbought or oversold reading. The last signal was a buy 2 period(s) ago.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 56.43. This is not a topping or bottoming area. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area. The last signal was a sell 28 period(s) ago.

Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

The CCI shows overbought (above 100) and oversold (below -100) areas. The current value of the CCI is 69. This is not a topping or bottoming area. The last signal was a buy 3 period(s) ago.

MACD

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a sell 8 period(s) ago.

Rex Takasugi – TD Profile

ABSOLUTE CLEAN E closed up 0.120 at 4.020. Volume was 878% above average (trending) and Bollinger Bands were 51% narrower than normal.

Open High Low Close Volume 4.080 4.180 3.960 4.020 211,057,696

Technical Outlook Short Term: Neutral Intermediate Term: Bearish

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the Bullish or Bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

Summary

ABSOLUTE CLEAN E gapped up today (bullish) on heavy volume. Possibility of a Breakaway Gap which usually signifies the beginning of a major market move. Four types of price gaps exist – Common, Breakaway, Runaway, and Exhaustion.

Volatility is extremely low when compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods. There is a good possibility that there will be an increase in volatility along with sharp price fluctuations in the near future.

Our volume indicators reflect moderate flows of volume into ACE.BK (mildly bullish). Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bearish on ACE.BK and have had this outlook for the last 20 periods.