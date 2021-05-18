About 50% of American Workers Work from Home and Want to Keep Things that Way

#workers #home #telecomuting #VirusCasedemic

$DIA $SPY $QQQ $RUTX $VXX

Telecommuting: “Today fewer and fewer jobs require employees to be physically present in an office. Fifty yrs ago futurist Alvin Toffler predicted this and the rise of home offices, writing that homes would one day resemble “electronic cottages” that would allow people greater work-life balance and a richer family life. Today, opinions on telecommuting policies are decidedly mixed, but there’s no denying their prevalence”— Paul Ebeling

Most American employees have been working at home during the VirusCasedemic, a Gallup poll found.

In a survey of 7,272 adults during the 6-month frame from October 2020 to April 2021, an average 52% of all workers did either all or part of their job at home, including 72% of those in white-collar occupations and 14% in blue-collar occupations.

And now fully 49% of white-collar workers are fine with staying remote, the poll found.

“Occupations consisting mainly of people who perform their jobs behind desks have experienced the remote-work revolution most intensely in the past year,” Gallup pollsters Lydia Saad and Jeffrey M. Jones wrote.

“More than 7 in 10 workers in such ‘white collar’ jobs have been working from home all or part of the time, in contrast with fewer than 2 in 10 blue-collar workers.“

A breakdown of the 6-month frame found at least 8 in 10 workers in 4 occupation categories working remotely, some of them exclusively with 86% in computer-oriented or math fields; 86% in the life and physical or social sciences; 81% in the arts, design, entertainment, or media; and 80% in the financial services, insurance, real estate, or consulting areas.

Gallup also found 35% of all full-time employees say that, if given the choice, they would keep working remotely as much as possible compared with 17% would opt to go back to the office.

The poll found in the 6-month period, there was almost no difference by gender in white-collar employees’ preferences for returning to work: 41% of men and 39% of women say they’d continue remote work at home as much as they could.

Among blue-collar, education, healthcare and sales workers, women were more likely than men to want to maintain their remote status, the poll found.

“As leaders make important decisions about what happens next, the data suggest that hybrid approaches will be the much safer bet for companies hoping to retain and attract employees in fields where 70% or more of their workers have grown accustomed to working from home, and where a third or more are reluctant to give that up,” the Gallup pollsters wrote.

The margin of error for the entire sample is plus or minus 2 percentage points.

Monday, the benchmark US stock market indexes finished at: DJIA -54.34 to 34327.79, NAS Comp -50.93 to 13379.08, S&P 500 -10.56 to 4163.29, and the Russell 2000 (+0.1%) closed higher.

Volume: Trade on the NYSE came in at 880-Mshares exchanged.

HeffX-LTN’s overall technical outlook for the major US stock market indexes is Bullish to Very Bullish long term in here.

Russell 2000 +12.8% YTD

DJIA +12.2% YTD

S&P 500 +10.8% YTD

NAS Comp +3.8% YTD

Looking Ahead: Investors will receive Housing Starts and Building Permits for April Tuesday.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!