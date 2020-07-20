Aareal Bank AG (OTC:AAALY) Biggest Gainer Today

$AAALY #AarealBank #OTC #USA #Stocks #Trading #Technicals

Business Summary

Aareal Bank AG is a Germany-based real estate bank.

It provides finance, advisory and other services to commercial property and institutional housing sectors.

It’s activities are divided into two core business divisions: Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services.

The Structured Property Financing combines property finance with refinancing, services domestic and international clients on their property and creates financing packages for logistics properties, shopping centers and hotels.

The Consulting/Services offers the institutional housing sector services and products for managing residential property portfolios and processing payment flows, providing Information Technology systems consultancy and software products, among others.

The Consulting/Services segment operates in Europe, whereas Structured Property Financing segment operates in North America, Europe and Asia.

The Company operates Corealcredit Bank AG and Westdeutsche Immobilien AG as wholly owned subsidiaries.

Price Performance

Relative Valuation

Recommendatins

Estimates

Recommendation Grid

Price Target