A Trump Victory Will Drive the S&P 500 North by 13%

“An election victory for President Trump is the best-case scenario for the stock market, according to JPMorgan“– Paul Ebeling

An “orderly Trump win” will propel the benchmark S&P 500 index higher by 13% to approximately 3,900, wrote a team of JPMorgan strategists in a note Tuesday.

Under that scenario, the strategists believe deep value sectors like energy and financials could benefit due to a large Short squeeze.

On the other hand, they say a victory by former VP Joe Biden could cause investors to take profits in the high-flying tech stocks in preparation for an increase of the capital gains tax.

A separate JPMorgan team said earlier this month that voter-registration patterns suggest the election is closer than the polls indicate, and President Trump agrees. The President has repeatedly said his campaign’s internal polling looks very good.

“Polls numbers are looking very strong,” President Trump Tweeted earlier this month. “Big crowds, great enthusiasm. Massive RED WAVE coming!!!”

“Forget the Media’s fake adage that this will help Big Business which is wrong to assume. More importantly, it will drive more financial liquidity in the market which is what small businesses need to survive. Further, such liquidity can only help by creating more ability to loan them money at continuing competitive rates for this capital that must be redeployed in the marketplace.

Remember it is the small businesses that will drive employment for All people, especially the lower-income minorities, for they are the barometer and backbone of our economy. Here we need desperately to create rehiring and new jobs. That is where our focus must be in getting our idle minds and bodies back to work. Idleness is a destructive disease of the mind that can do more damage than bodily harm,” says economist Bruce WD Barren

