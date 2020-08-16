A Look At Vodafone (VOD.L) Stock

$VOD.L #Vodafone #London #Stocks #Trading

Vodafone

Ticker: VOD.L

Price: GBP118.68

Company Outlook

Vodafone Group has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. Given the stock has declined 35% in the last five years, there could be a chance of a good investment here if the valuation makes sense. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

Business Summary

Vodafone Group Plc is a telecommunications company.

The Company’s business is organized into two geographic regions: Europe, and Africa, Middle East and Asia Pacific (AMAP).

Its segments include Europe and AMAP. Its Europe segment includes geographic regions, such as Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain and Other Europe.

The Other Europe includes the Netherlands, Portugal, Greece, Hungary and Romania, among others.

Its AMAP segment includes India, South Africa, Tanzania, Mozambique, Lesotho, Africa, Turkey, Australia, Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, and among others.

The Company provides a range of services, including voice, messaging and data across mobile and fixed networks.

Price Performance

Relative Valuation

Technical Indicators

Overall, the bias in prices is: Downwards.

Note: this chart shows extraordinary price action to the downside.

By the way, prices are vulnerable to a correction towards 124.74.

The projected upper bound is: 125.83.

The projected lower bound is: 110.72.

The projected closing price is: 118.27.

Candlesticks

A black body occurred (because prices closed lower than they opened).

During the past 10 bars, there have been 6 white candles and 4 black candles for a net of 2 white candles. During the past 50 bars, there have been 22 white candles and 27 black candles for a net of 5 black candles.

An engulfing bearish line occurred (where a black candle’s real body completely contains the previous white candle’s real body). The engulfing bearish pattern is bearish during an uptrend. It then signifies that the momentum may be shifting from the bulls to the bears.

If the engulfing bearish pattern occurs during a downtrend (which appears to be the case with VODAFONE GROUP), it may be a last engulfing bottom which indicates a bullish reversal. The test to see if this is the case is if the next candle closes above the bottom the current (black) candle’s real body.

Momentum Indicators

Momentum is a general term used to describe the speed at which prices move over a given time period. Generally, changes in momentum tend to lead to changes in prices. This expert shows the current values of four popular momentum indicators.

Stochastic Oscillator

One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 67.5337. This is not an overbought or oversold reading. The last signal was a buy 8 period(s) ago.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 42.98. This is not a topping or bottoming area. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area. The last signal was a sell 48 period(s) ago.

Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

The CCI shows overbought (above 100) and oversold (below -100) areas. The current value of the CCI is 19. This is not a topping or bottoming area. The last signal was a buy 8 period(s) ago.

MACD

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a buy 2 period(s) ago.

Rex Takasugi – TD Profile

VODAFONE GROUP closed down -1.560 at 118.680. Volume was 56% below average (consolidating) and Bollinger Bands were 5% wider than normal.

Open High Low Close Volume 120.320 120.760 117.220 118.680 30,646,192

Technical Outlook Short Term: Neutral Intermediate Term: Bearish Long Term: Bearish

Moving Averages: 10-period 50-period 200-period Close: 117.89 125.32 134.38 Volatility: 18 38 49 Volume: 54,709,592 63,906,104 76,151,480

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the Bullish or Bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

Summary

VODAFONE GROUP is currently 11.7% below its 200-period moving average and is in an downward trend. Volatility is relatively normal as compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods.

Our volume indicators reflect volume flowing into and out of VOD.L at a relatively equal pace (neutral). Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bearish on VOD.L and have had this outlook for the last 41 periods.