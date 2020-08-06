A Look At Takeda Pharmaceutical (4502.T)

$4502.T #Takeda #Japan #Tokyo #TSE #Stocks #Trading

Takeda Pharmaceutical

Ticker: 4502.T

Price: JPY3853.00

Company News

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co. has emerged as the leading contender to acquire Takeda Pharmaceutical Co.’s Japanese consumer health care business, according to people familiar with the matter.

Taisho is in advanced talks with Takeda on terms of a transaction, and the two parties aim to reach an agreement in the coming days, the people said. Taisho is poised to beat out several private equity bidders that were also pursuing the business, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. The unit could be valued at more than $3 billion.

Takeda, Japan’s largest drugmaker by sales, raised its profit outlook after the market close, based on one-time items including for expected costs for a drug it no longer needs to divest. It now expects operating profit will be 395 billion yen ($3.8 billion) for the fiscal year through March, up from its previous forecast of 355 billion yen.

Takeda has been in divestment mode after it completed a $62 billion purchase of Shire last year, in which it took on around $31 billion of debt. Takeda aims to cut net debt by 2024, partly by targeting the sale of $10 billion of assets. The company has announced six deals valued at up to $8 billion since April 2019, it said in a statement Friday.

Takeda’s consumer health care business has also attracted interest from other suitors and no final decisions have been made, the people said. Representatives for Taisho and Takeda declined to comment.

The domestic unit comprises Takeda’s over the counter products in Japan, including a popular line of energy drinks and cold medication. Takeda in June agreed to sell a separate portfolio of over the counter products to South Korea’s Celltrion Inc. in a deal worth as much as $278 million, subject to certain post-deal conditions.

Takeda has said it would concentrate on selling assets that are not core to its focus on gastroenterology, oncology, neuroscience, rare diseases and plasma-derived therapies.

Business Summary

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the pharmaceutical business.

The Company is engaged in the research, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products, General medical products, quasi drugs and healthcare products in Japan and overseas.

The Company’s research and development functions are concentrated in four areas of oncology (cancer), digestive system diseases, rare diseases and neurology (neuropsychiatric diseases), as well as two business units of plasma fractionation products and vaccines.

The Company is engaged in the improvement of pipelines at research and development centers located mainly in Japan and the United States.

Price Performance

Relative Valuation

Technical Indicators

Overall, the bias in prices is: Sideways.

The projected upper bound is: 4,014.50.

The projected lower bound is: 3,677.82.

The projected closing price is: 3,846.16.

Candlesticks

A black body occurred (because prices closed lower than they opened).

During the past 10 bars, there have been 5 white candles and 5 black candles. During the past 50 bars, there have been 26 white candles and 23 black candles for a net of 3 white candles.

Momentum Indicators

Momentum is a general term used to describe the speed at which prices move over a given time period. Generally, changes in momentum tend to lead to changes in prices. This expert shows the current values of four popular momentum indicators.

Stochastic Oscillator

One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 60.3976. This is not an overbought or oversold reading. The last signal was a buy 14 period(s) ago.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 51.89. This is not a topping or bottoming area. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area. The last signal was a sell 66 period(s) ago.

Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

The CCI shows overbought (above 100) and oversold (below -100) areas. The current value of the CCI is 65. This is not a topping or bottoming area. The last signal was a sell 0 period(s) ago.

MACD

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a buy 11 period(s) ago.

Ichimoku Chart

The Ichimoku Cloud is a collection of technical indicators that show support and resistance levels, as well as momentum and trend direction. It does this by taking multiple averages and plotting them on the chart. It also uses these figures to compute a “cloud” which attempts to forecast where the price may find support or resistance in the future.

Rex Takasugi – TD Profile

TAKEDA PHARM closed down -55.000 at 3,853.000. Volume was 81% below average (consolidating) and Bollinger Bands were 53% narrower than normal.

Open High Low Close Volume 3,872.000 3,882.000 3,845.000 3,853.000 1,077,600

Technical Outlook Short Term: Neutral Intermediate Term: Bullish Long Term: Bearish

Moving Averages: 10-period 50-period 200-period Close: 3,827.90 3,912.30 3,987.27 Volatility: 27 27 38 Volume: 3,520,110 4,774,092 5,541,753

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the Bullish or Bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

Summary

TAKEDA PHARM is currently 3.4% below its 200-period moving average and is in an upward trend. Volatility is Our volume indicators reflect volume flowing into and out of 4502.T at a relatively equal pace (neutral).

Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bullish on 4502.T and have had this outlook for the last 3 periods.