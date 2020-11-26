A Look At State Grid Information & Communication (600131:SS)

$600131 #Information #Communication #China #HEFFX #FXAffiliate

State Grid Information & Communication

Ticker: 600131:SS

Price: CNY17.83

Recommendation: Buy

Business Summary

State Grid Information&Communication Co Ltd, formerly, Sichuan Minjiang Hydropower Co Ltd is a company mainly engaged in research, development and design of cloud platforms and cloud application products.

The Company’s businesses include cloud network infrastructure, cloud platforms, cloud applications and enterprise operation support services. The cloud network infrastructure business operates the installation and testing of infrastructure, such as servers and network equipment.

The cloud platform business provides enterprises with the design, development and integration of cloud platform products.

The cloud application business is engaged in the customized design, development and marketing of cloud application software.

The software includes power marketing systems and enterprise portals.

The enterprise operation support services business is responsible for the operation and maintenance, as well as system optimization for infrastructure, software platforms and applications.

Price Performance

Relative Valuation

Technical Indicators

Overall, the bias in prices is: Downwards.

The projected upper bound is: 18.78.

The projected lower bound is: 16.81.

The projected closing price is: 17.80.

Candlesticks

A big white candle occurred. This is generally considered bullish, as prices closed significantly higher than they opened. If the candle appears when prices are “low,” it may be the first sign of a bottom. If it occurs when prices are rebounding off of a support area (e.g., a moving average, trendline, or retracement level), the long white candle adds credibility to the support. Similarly, if the candle appears during a breakout above a resistance area, the long white candle adds credibility to the breakout.

During the past 10 bars, there have been 5 white candles and 5 black candles. During the past 50 bars, there have been 26 white candles and 23 black candles for a net of 3 white candles.

Momentum Indicators

Momentum is a general term used to describe the speed at which prices move over a given time period. Generally, changes in momentum tend to lead to changes in prices. This expert shows the current values of four popular momentum indicators.

Stochastic Oscillator

One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 40.9836. This is not an overbought or oversold reading. The last signal was a sell 6 period(s) ago.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 48.82. This is not a topping or bottoming area. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area. The last signal was a buy 23 period(s) ago.

Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

The CCI shows overbought (above 100) and oversold (below -100) areas. The current value of the CCI is -0. This is not a topping or bottoming area. The last signal was a sell 6 period(s) ago.

MACD

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a buy 19 period(s) ago.

Rex Takasugi – TD Profile

SG INFO&COMMU closed up 0.580 at 17.830. Volume was 7% above average (neutral) and Bollinger Bands were 71% narrower than normal.

Open High Low Close Volume 17.300 18.110 17.280 17.830 13,179,718

Technical Outlook Short Term: Neutral Intermediate Term: Bullish Long Term: Bearish

Moving Averages: 10-period 50-period 200-period Close: 17.85 18.19 19.59 Volatility: 36 35 61 Volume: 7,528,304 5,595,321 14,493,129

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the Bullish or Bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

Summary

SG INFO&COMMU is currently 9.0% below its 200-period moving average and is in an upward trend. Volatility is extremely high when compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods. There is a good possibility that volatility will decrease and prices will stabilize in the near term.

Our volume indicators reflect volume flowing into and out of 600131.SS at a relatively equal pace (neutral). Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bullish on 600131.SS and have had this outlook for the last 7 periods.