A Look At Copper Lake Resources (OTC:WTCZF)

$WTCZF #CopperLake #Resources #USA #OTC #Trading #Markets

Business Summary

Copper Lake Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration company focused on acquiring, exploring and developing exploration and evaluation assets in Canada.

The Company’s focus is on the exploration and development of its two properties in Ontario, the Marshall Lake property and the Norton Lake property.

The Norton Lake Property is located approximately 450 kilometers north of Thunder Bay, Ontario on the south margin of the Ring of Fire exploration region and consists of over 30 claims covering approximately 8,800 hectares.

The Norton Lake Project consists of two properties: the Norton West Property and the Norton East Property.

The Marshall Lake Property is located over 250 kilometers north-northeast of Thunder Bay, Ontario.

The Marshall Lake Property consists of over 40 mineral claims (approximately 540 claim units) with an area of over 8,860 hectares and approximately 90 mining leases with an area of over 1,566.17 hectares for a total land position of approximately 10,430.17 hectares.

Price Performance

Target Price 5c in 2020