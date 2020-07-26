A Look At Amata (AMATA.BK)

$AMATA.BK #Amata #Bangkok #Stocks #Trading

Amata

Ticker: AMATA.BK

Price: THB15.60

Business Summary

Amata Corporation Public Company Limited specializes in developing and managing integrated industrial cities.

It sells industrial lands and provides related services, such as offices and ready-built factories for rent, power and water supplies, waste water treatment and other supporting activities.

Its main strategic locations include Amata Nakorn and Amata City on the Eastern Seaboard of Thailand, Amata City Bien Hoa and Amata City Long Thanh in Vietnam.

The Company was established in 1989 and has been listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) since 1997.

Price Performance

Relative Valuation

Technical Indicators

Overall, the bias in prices is: Upwards.

The projected upper bound is: 17.09.

The projected lower bound is: 14.23.

The projected closing price is: 15.66.

Candlesticks

A white body occurred (because prices closed higher than they opened).

During the past 10 bars, there have been 3 white candles and 6 black candles for a net of 3 black candles. During the past 50 bars, there have been 22 white candles and 20 black candles for a net of 2 white candles.

Momentum Indicators

Momentum is a general term used to describe the speed at which prices move over a given time period. Generally, changes in momentum tend to lead to changes in prices. This expert shows the current values of four popular momentum indicators.

Stochastic Oscillator

One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 40.4762. This is not an overbought or oversold reading. The last signal was a buy 7 period(s) ago.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 51.57. This is not a topping or bottoming area. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area. The last signal was a sell 32 period(s) ago.

Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

The CCI shows overbought (above 100) and oversold (below -100) areas. The current value of the CCI is -16. This is not a topping or bottoming area. The last signal was a buy 17 period(s) ago.

MACD

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a sell 28 period(s) ago.

Rex Takasugi – TD Profile

AMATA CORPORATIO closed up 0.100 at 15.600. Volume was 67% below average (consolidating) and Bollinger Bands were 71% narrower than normal.

Open High Low Close Volume 15.400 15.800 15.300 15.600 7,055,400

Technical Outlook Short Term: Neutral Intermediate Term: Bearish Long Term: Bearish

Moving Averages: 10-period 50-period 200-period Close: 15.51 15.18 17.30 Volatility: 43 60 69 Volume: 8,440,510 25,352,316 15,354,047

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the Bullish or Bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

Summary

AMATA CORPORATIO is currently 9.8% below its 200-period moving average and is in an downward trend. Volatility is low as compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods.

Our volume indicators reflect volume flowing into and out of AMATA.BK at a relatively equal pace (neutral). Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bearish on AMATA.BK and have had this outlook for the last 13 periods.