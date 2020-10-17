A Guide to Doing Business and Investing in the Ancient State of Malta

#Malta #Banking #Business #Investing #Living

Despite its size, being the smallest EU Member State, Malta has succeeded in adapting itself as 1 of Europe’s most dynamic and innovative jurisdictions and has also built up a reputation as one of Europe’s preferred locations for doing business.

Malta in the last few yrs, shown a strong GDP growth and Malta’s economy and banking system have withstood the financial turmoil of the last few years. Malta has experienced strong growth in the services industries with tourism, financial services, remote gaming and ICT being the Key industries.

On 8 June, the Prime Minister, the Minister for Finance and Financial Services and the Minister for the Economy, Investment and Small Businesses announced a package of measures intended to regenerate the economy following the COVID-19 chaos and this by implementing measures targeted to reduce operational costs of businesses, measures to incentivise domestic consumption and measures to support investment.

For an in depth complete catalogue of what you need to know about Malta from a financial POV courtesy PwC click here.

Malta became independent as a Commonwealth realm known as the State of Malta in Y 1964, and it became a republic in Y 1974. Since Y 2004, the country has been a member state of the European Union.

Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!