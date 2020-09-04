A Common Symptom With Weight Gainers

What do all people who gain weight have in common? Stress.

Stress causes our body to over produce cortisol and in turn raises our insulin levels, making blood sugar drop and cravings for sweets start to arise.

So that is the science behind why when we get stressed, why automatically want sweets.

Stress can easily occur several time throughout the day and sometimes we get most stressed over the smaller things. When something happens, it is best to breath, relax and think of a solution if it needs to be fixed or let it go if it doesn’t. Not get stressed about the situation and then go binge eat for an hour, and then after the hour find out the problem you thought was a problem, really wasn’t. And now your left with the bigger problem of your bad habits with eating and weight about to appear on your body.

Some people who get stressed also get anxiety, and you may not think it but listening to anxiety mediation can really help. It talks you through and really relates to how you feel.

Give as much as you can a try before you resort to food. Because stress eating can not only make you gain weight causing you more stress but it can also unconsciously become an excuse for you to eat. You will over time relate sweet foods to stress and any chance you get to become stressed, you will allow so you can go and comfort yourself.

Deal with your problems and don’t allow the same things to keep stressing you out. If something stresses you out, get rid of it, talk to them, or learn to live with the problem.