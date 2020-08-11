A Closer Look At China Overseas Grand Oceans Group (0081.HK)

$0081.HK #OverseasGrandOceans #HongKong #Stocks #Trading

Overseas Grand Oceans Group

Ticker: 0081.HK

Price: HKD4.88

Business Summary

China Overseas Grand Oceans Group Ltd. is an investment holding company mainly engaged in the investment of properties.

Along with subsidiaries, the Company operates its business through three segments.

The Property Investment and Development segment is engaged in the construction of residential and commercial properties in the People’s Republic of China (PRC).

The Property Leasing segment is engaged in the leasing of commercial properties in the PRC.

The Other segment is involved in the operation of hotels and the provision of other ancillary services. It is also engaged in the provision of property management services.

Price Performance

Relative Valuation

Technical Indicators

Overall, the bias in prices is: Upwards.

The projected upper bound is: 5.30.

The projected lower bound is: 4.49.

The projected closing price is: 4.90.

Candlesticks

A white body occurred (because prices closed higher than they opened).

During the past 10 bars, there have been 5 white candles and 5 black candles. During the past 50 bars, there have been 23 white candles and 27 black candles for a net of 4 black candles.

Momentum Indicators

Momentum is a general term used to describe the speed at which prices move over a given time period. Generally, changes in momentum tend to lead to changes in prices. This expert shows the current values of four popular momentum indicators.

Stochastic Oscillator

One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 65.9341. This is not an overbought or oversold reading. The last signal was a buy 6 period(s) ago.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 53.87. This is not a topping or bottoming area. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area. The last signal was a buy 95 period(s) ago.

Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

The CCI shows overbought (above 100) and oversold (below -100) areas. The current value of the CCI is 78. This is not a topping or bottoming area. The last signal was a buy 7 period(s) ago.

MACD

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a buy 0 period(s) ago.

Rex Takasugi – TD Profile

CH OVS G OCEANS closed up 0.080 at 4.880. Volume was 7% below average (neutral) and Bollinger Bands were 32% narrower than normal.

Open High Low Close Volume 4.790 4.990 4.710 4.880 4,437,000

Technical Outlook Short Term: Neutral Intermediate Term: Bearish Long Term: Bullish

Moving Averages: 10-period 50-period 200-period Close: 4.72 4.73 4.79 Volatility: 32 55 59 Volume: 2,849,366 4,855,846 6,530,993

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the Bullish or Bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

Summary

CH OVS G OCEANS is currently 1.8% above its 200-period moving average and is in an downward trend. Volatility is extremely low when compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods. There is a good possibility that there will be an increase in volatility along with sharp price fluctuations in the near future.

Our volume indicators reflect volume flowing into and out of 0081.HK at a relatively equal pace (neutral). Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bearish on 0081.HK and have had this outlook for the last 10 periods. Our momentum oscillator has set a new 14-period high while the security price has not. This is a bullish divergence.