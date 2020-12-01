A Close Look at US Deaths Due to COVID-19

#COVID #death #reportong #CDC

Right before Thanksgiving Johns Hopkins published an article alleging accounting errors on a national level regarding COVID-19 deaths in the elderly.

The graphic of data taken from the CDC website accompanied the article.

“Surprisingly, the deaths of older people stayed the same before and after COVID-19,” the author said. “Since COVID-19 mainly affects the elderly, experts expected an increase in the percentage of deaths in older age groups. However, this increase is not seen from the CDC data. In fact, the percentages of deaths among all age groups remain relatively the same.”

This directly contradicts MSM claims that there are excess deaths in the elderly due to COVID. But after a link to the Johns Hopkins article was posted on Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), the article quickly was taken down.

An archive of it is still available, please click here.

The American Institute for Economic Research reported on the mysterious disappearance of the article and went a few steps further by posting its own graph taken from CDC data in April 2020. “This suggests that it could be possible that a large number of deaths could have been mainly due to more serious ailments such as heart disease but categorized as a Covid-19 death, a far less lethal disease,” the Institute reported.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!