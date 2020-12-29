A Billion+ China Virus Masks Have Wound Up in the Oceans

By on

A Billion+ China Virus Masks Have Wound Up in the Oceans

#Mask #ChinaVirus #Oceans #environment #pollution

Once plastic enters the marine environment, it’s very difficult to move,” said Dr. Teale Phelps Bondaroff, director of research for OceansAsia.

What’s remarkable is we weren’t finding face masks before COVID,”– said Dr. Bondaroff.

As mask mandates continue around the world a new type of environmental pollution is spreading as fast as The China Virus itself, in streets and storm drains, and oceans.

Environmentalists believe that as many as 1.56-B masks, made with a type of microfiber plastic called polypropylene, have entered the oceans already, adding an additional 4,680 to 6,240 tonnes of marine plastic pollution to the waters.

Scientists said it will take 450 yrs or more for them to break down completely.

Global sales of face masks spiked from around $800-M in Y 2019 to $166-B in Y 2020.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!

  , , , , ,

A Billion+ China Virus Masks Have Wound Up in the Oceans added by on
View all posts by Paul Ebeling →

The following two tabs change content below.
My Twitter profile

Paul Ebeling

Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   
My Twitter profile

Latest posts by Paul Ebeling (see all)

Related posts:

  1. There is ‘No Direct Evidence’ Masks Prevent Virus Infections
  2. Lack of Sleep Affects the Immune System, Get Good Rest!
  3. Mask Mandates Are Getting Crazier!
  4. Another Unpublished Negative Mask Study