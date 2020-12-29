A Billion+ China Virus Masks Have Wound Up in the Oceans

#Mask #ChinaVirus #Oceans #environment #pollution

“Once plastic enters the marine environment, it’s very difficult to move,” said Dr. Teale Phelps Bondaroff, director of research for OceansAsia.

“What’s remarkable is we weren’t finding face masks before COVID,”– said Dr. Bondaroff.

As mask mandates continue around the world a new type of environmental pollution is spreading as fast as The China Virus itself, in streets and storm drains, and oceans.

Environmentalists believe that as many as 1.56-B masks, made with a type of microfiber plastic called polypropylene, have entered the oceans already, adding an additional 4,680 to 6,240 tonnes of marine plastic pollution to the waters.

Scientists said it will take 450 yrs or more for them to break down completely.

Global sales of face masks spiked from around $800-M in Y 2019 to $166-B in Y 2020.

