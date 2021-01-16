A Biden Economy Shows Early Cracks

#Biden #economy #retail #sales #consumer #confidence #spending #aid

“This past Holiday season, consumers stayed home and gauged the prospects of a Biden economy, retail sales sank on the cracks!”— Paul Ebeling

US retail sales declined at the close of the Holiday shopping season, wrapping up a difficult year for the nation’s merchants as The China Virus forced store closures and kept consumers at home.

Total retail receipts decreased 0.7% in December from November after a downwardly revised 1.4% drop in November. The median forecast in a survey of economists called for no change in December. The aftermath of Mr. Biden’s Presidential win proved fractious for the consumer.

The disappointing retail results reflected weaker sales at department stores, online merchants and restaurants, indicating the biggest part of the economy, consumer spending stopped in Q-4.

While additional fiscal support for households will help bolster Americans’ financial positions, the next handful of months for retailers may be challenging until many more Americans are vaccinated and travel and leisure activity is restored, plus they are expected to tighten their purse strings going forward.

Fed Chairman Powell said Thursday that the economy is far from where the Fed would like it to be, but that “there could be quite exuberant spending and we could see some upward pressure on prices” as medical emergency fades.

Mr. Biden released details of another aid/relief/stimulus package Thursday, which proposes additional government aid/relief/stimulus payments of $1,400.

We expect that money will be looked after carefully by the American consumer.

Note: Joe Biden supposedly got 14-M more votes then Mr. Hussein Obama and his Inauguration is going to be a like the militarized zone in Bagdad.

Such thing’s that make us say, What?

Friday, the benchmark US stock market indexes finished at: DJIA -177.26 to 30814.26, NAS Comp -114.14 to 12998.50, S&P 500 -27.29 to 3768.25

Volume: Trade on the NYSE came in at 1.23-B/shares exchanged.

HeffX-LTN’s overall technical outlook for the major US stock market indexes at the wk ended 15 January 2021 is Neutral through Very Bullish.

Russell 2000 +7.5% YTD

NAS Comp +0.9% YTD

DJIA +0.7% YTD

S&P 500 +0.3% YTD

Looking Ahead: The US stock market will be closed on Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

