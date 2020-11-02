5 Ways to Start Living a More Eco-Friendly Lifestyle

Getting started on the road to a more sustainable way of life may sound like a challenge, especially if you don’t know where to start. It can take a bit of getting used to and you have to always be aware of what you are doing, but it’s usually not at all difficult. So I thought I would put together a couple of extremely basic tips to assist you on a more self-reliant path.

Start considering to plant a garden

It doesn’t matter if you simply grow your own herbs or one tomato. Start growing, taste the amazing flavor difference that homegrown gives (I think the sweat and tears you place into it also improve taste), and catch the gardening bug. You’ll be able to grow in containers on your balcony, a small portion of your garden or maybe indoors. The important thing is simply to get started. Want to reuse all that newspaper you have lying around? Start folding these newspaper pots now to start seeds in. You’d be amazed at how cheaply you’ll be able to start a garden! A word of warning: start small. Smaller than you think you can handle. Especially if it’s in the ground, and will need to be weeded often!

Switch to simple cleaning solutions

You would be amazed at the number of things you can clean with just baking soda and vinegar. I’m not kidding. Throw some essential oils into the combination and elbow grease and you will have the cleanest house on the block. You will need fewer bottles of products under the sink, have less to stress about ending up in your children’s mouths, and never need to run from the bathroom thanks to toxic fumes from a bottle again. Toxic fumes from someone’s rear — that’s another issue. Old essential oils like orange or lemon that has otherwise lost their effectiveness are great for freshening up bathrooms. I put a couple of drops inside the toilet paper roll or in the toilet.

Shop locally

We’re lucky to possess an excellent collection of shops in our town so that I can pick up fresh produce on foot. I know that’s not always practical, but if you begin supporting the smaller, locally owned businesses in your community and sustainable brands, you will not only be helping the local economy, but you would possibly also end up eating healthier in-season foods, learn to cook new things and make some new friends. Are you planning to make a pledge in 2020 to live a more self-reliant life? What will you be doing (or do you already do) to be more “green?”

Stop using plastic bags

Plastic bags form a large part of our wastes. The plastic bags given at shopping centers are the reason why you are dealing with plastic waste. Unfortunately, they are useless after carrying your shopped items. You may need to throw them away. Instead of relying on those bags, carry a reusable bag for shopping. You’ll be able to keep some in your car for unplanned shopping trips. With this, you will avoid bringing lots of plastic waste to your home in the first place. Be apart of the solution, not the problem.

Recycle as much as you can

The rules and symbols for sorting recyclable waste may look complicated, but that is on because you have not paid much attention to it. If you try to get to know more about them, you will realize that it is very easy. The standards for recycling vary from one location to another, so confirm that the one you are learning about is for your area. When you are conversant with the rules, you can easily sort out and recycle items you won’t use. At least, those things won’t go into your waste bin.