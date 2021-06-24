5 Ways to Feel Energetic All Day Long

Exercise is medicine. I am sure we all heard it all before, but the western medicine is not selling it because fitness has no money, that is the truth. Just look at me. Just kidding. I am doing just alright.

Exercise is becoming increasingly prescribed part of the fundamental form of treatment for a plethora of lifestyle related diseases, such as depression, diabetes, heart disease, asthma, some cancers and the list goes on.

It has been depressing the past year that soo many gyms have closed its businesses due to the pandemic. Ironically fitness and exercise is part of medicine and a way to keep us healthy during such stressful times to prevent us from getting diseases. Thus, it is important to still find ways to keep healthy from the comfort our own homes despite It all. Strong mindset = strong body.

Additionally, exercise can also be used to enhance many other aspects of your life; family, friends, career building, social life, the stress of life and even trading.

So here are some ways we can increase our energy all day without drugs or extreme amount of caffeine.

1. Exercise

As a PT, i prescribe exercises to everything. Pregnant? Exercise but less intense and much easier exercises, no weight to very light weight for pregnant woman to do. Stress? Depressed? Hungry? Let’s go for walk! Then let’s talk after. When we workout, we release sweat, water, toxins out from our body. So why are we not doing it everyday? I am not asking you to be on the treadmill for hours on end. Even if it is just 10- 20 minutes a day. Doing something is always better than doing nothing.

Soo.. what else can we do besides exercise?

2. Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate

Just like when we are hungry, our energy levels drop when we are in need of a drink. Often when we are tired we reach straight for the caffeine, but this may not always be necessary. When your body is lacking water you experience fatigue, and your body struggles to provide you with energy.

