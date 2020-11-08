5 Sustainable Living Ideas

Living sustainably isn’t about going without the things that you just love and enjoy doing – in fact. a little thought and a couple of simple tweaks to your lifestyle will have an enormous impact on your environmental ‘footprint’, without requiring a lot of your time and effort.

Often living sustainably is about forming new habits that are healthy for you, your family and the environment. Our top 5 tips will get you started.

1. Reduce your food waste

Food waste adds a huge strain on our natural resources. An enormous amount of water, energy, land and fuel go into making every bunch of bananas, or every loaf of bread we buy. So, when we throw this food away, we’re wasting precious resources, and also creating toxic greenhouse gasses in the process.

When you choose to reduce the amount of food you waste, you’re choosing the planet. This in turn generates greater public health and creates a more sustainable future.

2. Say no to straws and plastic bags

Wherever possible, use bags you already have at home such as backpacks or cloth bags for your shopping. Keep them handy so that you never need to take a single-use plastic bag. Reusable cloth bags such as cotton, calico or bamboo are a more sustainable choice because they are made from natural fibres.

Get used to saying a simple ‘No bag please’ at the checkout and have your reusable bag ready.

Aim to build better bag habits and refuse single-use plastics wherever you can.

Better bag habits

With better bag habits, remembering your reusable bags will become second nature. Before you leave home, don’t forget ‘Bag, wallet keys and phone’.

Everyone forgets sometimes, so make it easy on yourself and, keep some in your car, by the front door or stashed at work so that you always have reusable bags on standby. Get into the habit of returning bags to your stash spots once you have emptied the shopping, so that they will be there for next time.

Lightweight and compact nylon bags are widely available from major supermarkets, homewares stores and online retailers. Many major retailers sell reusable canvas shopping bags, so bring a bag for life, not for a single use.

Foldable cloth or nylon bags are around the size of a wallet when folded so they are easy to keep on you, in your handbag or backpack at all times for spontaneous shopping.

Most stores and supermarkets also offer alternatives at the checkout for a small fee, including cloth and string bags if you’ve forgotten to bring your own. Remembering your bags will save you from buying new ones and save you money in the long term.

3. Recycle and dispose of waste properly

You don’t have to head outside every time you want to put an empty can or bottle in the recycling bin. If you have the space in your kitchen, get a separate bin so you can pop your recycling in and then take it out to your kerbside recycling bin all at once.

Don’t have the space in your kitchen to have an extra bin for recycling? Grab a box or a tub to fit any empty space you might have, and put your recycling in there. This is especially helpful in apartments where you can keep your recycling tub on a washing machine or balcony.

4. Walk, bike and use public transport whenever possible

Making sustainable choices about your transport and travel is good for you and the environment. Choosing sustainable travel can help you to:

save time and money

meet people

easily incorporate exercise into your day

embrace new experiences.

Strictly speaking, sustainable transport refers to forms of transportation that rely on renewable or regenerated energy rather than finite natural resources. This doesn’t mean that you must walk or cycle everywhere, or that you can never go on holiday. Instead, sustainable transport and travel is about considering your most sustainable option wherever possible and making an effort to reduce the impact of your transport and travel ‘footprint’. Rather than making life difficult or complicated, this approach will simplify your day and enrich your experience.

5. Install a water efficient showerhead

71% of the earth is covered in water

97% of all the water on the earth is salt water, which is not suitable for drinking

3% of the earth’s water is fresh water, but only 1% is available for drinking (the other 2% is locked in ice caps and glaciers)

Our usable water supply is finite. In other words, we do not have an endless supply of water.

Why save water?

With a limited supply of water, it is crucial that we use it wisely and care for it properly.

Some of the reasons why we should conserve water: