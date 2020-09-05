5 Haircare Mistakes Every Women Makes

Our hair is very delicate, but since it is an everyday job to take care of it, some days we just don’t. So here are the biggest mistakes you can make when working with your hair.

1. Wrong Products

Using the wrong products in your hair can leave it becoming oily or dry even after you wash it. Some shampoos and conditioners just weren’t meant for your hair type and that’s ok, keep trying different ones until you find one that works for you. But don’t stay on the same product thinking it’s just your hair that is bad.

For example, just because your hair is dry does not mean you should only try moisturizing shampoos and conditioners, because sometimes that is too much for your hair. It weighs it down. Try something new.

2. Too Much Colour

Putting to much colour in your hair for the purpose of getting a new look or maintaining that colour you love at the expense of your hair is not worth it. Health hair tops any colour you could put in it. Especially if its the 5th time you have added colour.

3. That Ponytail

High and tight ponytails are the main cause for strand breakage and stress on the scalp. Over time keeping a consistent tight ponytail may cause a receding hairline, hair loss, and hair breakage.

If you need to put your hair back, try out a braid or lose pony tail or even better, buy a hair clip and wrap your hair up or back in a clip. Hair clips are the healthiest way to keep your hair back as hair does not get caught or break under the tight twisted pressure of a band.

4. Using The Wrong Brush

Depending on your hair type, you will need a different brush than others.



For curly hair in general, use a boar bristle brush or blackthorn brush, or a wide tooth comb. These will allow you to brush your hair without causing frizz after.

For straight hair it is also best to use boar bristle brushes as they are very gentle on the hair while untangling knots and for thicker straight hair the wide tooth comb is the best option but for the thinner parts of your hair or for thin hair, a comb with fine teeth will need to be used.

For any hair type, using a brush such as a curling brush for regular everyday hair brushing can damaged the hair and it is not meant for untangling knots, but for curling the hair. Using the curling brush to untangle can cause breakage.

5. Brushing Wet Hair

Brushing your hair when its wet, whether your in a rush or not is never a good idea. Your putting the plans of 1 day above the health of your hair, because once you cause breakage, that is it. Depending on where the breakage is and how long your hair is, it’s going to take months to grow back. So whatever the reason is that you want to brush your wet hair, don’t. Instead, invest in a wide tooth comb, not a fine tooth comb, and brush your hair gently from the tips to the roots.

Extra Tip

When brushing your hair, wet or dry, curly or straight, always brush from the tips to the roots. Never start at the top of your head. Starting from the top of your head will cause you to create knots in your hair when you stroke down. Instead, slowly brush or comb out the small knots at the bottom and work your way up.