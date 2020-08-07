5 Beauty Tips That Will Give You a No Make-Up Model Glow

Do you ever wake up in the morning and look in the mirror, maybe your happy with what you see, maybe your not, but one thing you know is that you don’t look presentable. You don’t look or feel like you could just go outside after a quick morning wash of the face like men do. But what if you could?

How do super models do it. Look naturally pretty waking up? Well, one thing is it most likely isn’t natural, but yes, it looks natural. That’s the whole point.

How do you look naturally beautiful and presentable just waking up in the morning? Here are the 5 things you need to do.

1. Groom Your Eyebrows

If you want to wake up and not have to put makeup on, then fix that place on your face you always groom before leaving the house. No, not your hair, your eyebrows!

To learn how to do your eyebrows, head over to the article “How To Keep Your Eyebrows Groomed at Home – Professionally“. It will teach you exactly how to get those groomed eyebrows you can just wake up with.



2. Tint Your Eyelashes

Instead of needing to apply that quick coat of mascara in the mornings, just go ahead and tiny your eyelashes. You can do this at home or at a salon. It will complete your tinted eyebrow look.



3. Keep Your Skin Clean

If dairy and carbs give you pimples, chill on the dairy and carbs. It’s not worth your health, time and clear skin. If not showering gives you pimples, than get in the shower! Wash that face. The key to nice skin is a little bit of effort. Our skin gets dirty, it’s up to us to wash, eat clean, use some lotion if your dry, maybe some toning water if you want to go the extra mile. If your over the age of 18 though, you most likely know how your skin reacts to different things. Just put in the effort and keep it clean now, because your on your way to not needing makeup and foundation everyday.

4. Keep Your Hair Groomed

Your hair is very important in whether you look clean and presentable or not. You could have a full face of makeup and nice outfit on, but if your hair is dirty, you look dirty.



Split ends are a big reason we wake up with messy bed head. So keep your hair trimmed every 6 months max. If you have dyed hair, don’t leave your color to grow out and get ugly. If this is going to happen, your better off not dying your hair. Clean hair, no matter the color, looks nicer than some platinum mop.



Trim your split ends, wash your hair every other day and watch the color.



Also, don’t go crazy on the bleach, we all know someone who’s been there.

5. Keep Your Health In Check

It’s okay to not go to the gym everyday, and to eat cheat meals sometimes. But remember, if you want that snatched, glowing, wake up beautiful and presentable model look. Than it’s going to also come down to your health.

Being toned is probably the biggest component to being able to wake up presentable. That jawline is there, cheekbones are popping, you have that healthy glow. You can wear whatever you want. This aspect is not necessary for all women of course, but it is an option to consider if it’s what you want already. This is your motivation to work even harder to get there.

Keeping your health in check will allow you to wake up in the morning and throw on that baggy T-shirt, those tight shorts, those sweat pants, or even have nothing on. And you still look amazing.

Also, keeping your health in check will make you feel better, and livelier. We all know a good attitude makes us feel better about ourselves and makes us more likable. It’s a win win in every way.