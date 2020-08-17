3 Ways To Become More Feminine

Being feminine has a lot more to do with who you are as a person rather than how you dress. Being feminine is all about the presence you have as a person. A feminine women is king, gentle, caring, elegant, clean, graceful, she’s everything that makes up what we Envision women in the 1900s to have been like.

Be Kind

Being kind to people will automatically give them a better perspective on you. Kind people are liked and admired. Kind women give off a gentle vibe and therefor brings you closer to your goal of being more feminine.



If you are someone who insults others, gossips behind their back or hits people, than it will be hard to come off as feminine.

Be Respectful

NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Taylor Swift (R) talks to Beyonce before she allowed her to finish her speech, that was cut short by Kanye West, after Beyonce won “Best Video of the Year” during the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on September 13, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

Being respectful to others whether or not they are around shows a great deal. It shows you were raised right and are a good person. Respectful people are respected in return. You need to be respected to be feminine as it opens up doors for people to treat you better, treat you as the women you want to be.

Be Graceful and Confident

To be feminine, you need to be graceful. You need to carry yourself as a graceful women. Have confidence in yourself and who you are. Being feminine doesn’t mean letting everyone get their way above you. It means you are a women and you are proud of that, and are embracing it to its fullest. But women are also strong, smart and determined, so never let that go on your road to femininity.