3 Tips To Keep Hair Healthy Longer

1. Find Your Shampoo and Conditioner

Not all shampoo’s and conditioner’s are going to work well with your hair. Depending on the climate, the health of your hair and the type of hair you have will determine the type of shampoo and conditioner your hair works well with. The wrong type will make your hair flat, get oily quickly, or frizz up, and that’s not what we want! So research and try out different brands and types until you find what works with your hair. It’s not as easy as moisturizing shampoo for dry hair.

2. Regular Trims

Trimming your hair regularly, max 6 months, will leave your hair fresher everyday. Less knots, less showers, less stress on your hair. When you leave your hair to grow for too long and you start to develop split ends, it can cause our hair to get knotty and then when we brush, we tear our hair and it starts a chain of unhealthy hair habits.

3. Chill on The Colour

Colouring your hair whether at home or professionally damages it. The health of your hair goes down. The strands split and it leaves your hair looking like a mop, uneven. As you can see in the picture above, regardless of colour, the hair on the right will look nicer 100% of the time. You rather have healthy hair at your natural colour than unhealthy platinum hair.

Clean, cut and healthy hair is all you need to complete any look.

Bonus Tip

If you have long hair, to keep it fresh overnight, put your hair up and wrap it into a bun then use a clip to hold it in place. In the morning when you let it down, it will have volume and still look close to what it looked like the night before.