3 Quick University Life Hacks

Laundry Day

In university, laundry day can be a nightmare depending on how far you stay from the laundry room and whether or not you have a car.

So a pro tip for doing laundry is to put your load into a pillow case, pillow cases are bigger than they look and they are also very easy to carry. Then once your load is in the wash you have nothing to carry around and you can go about your day, go meet friends, go to a cafe, then go back later to change it into the dry, then go back once it is dry and put it all back into the pillow case to take home. There are no double trips needed of bringing your laundry bag to the laundry room, then returning it home before going out to wait for your laundry. It’s just a hassle you don’t need.

Groceries

In university it is easy to ignore your health, you feel like you have so much study to do that you can’t fit in your health/social life/Netflix on top of it so you choose to give something up, and the easiest thing to give up is your health.

Most university students actually struggle to pay for food on top of everything else, so giving up your health is costing you more than just that. It’s costing you money. Spending $5 a day on food is too much, you may think your spending the bare minimum with a $3 meal deal for breakfast and then a cheap ramen noodle pack or cheap takeaway for dinner. That adds up to $35 a week if your really strict and don’t overspend on a day you get really hungry.

So the best thing to do is buy groceries from a large discount super market where a kg of rice is less 80 cents, and then a head of broccoli is 50 cents, a bag of carrots is 40 cents, 5 chicken breasts are $3.5, 15 eggs are $1.20, 500 ml of yogurt is 70 cents, a pack of 30 breakfast biscuits are 30 cents, a bag of 7 oranges are $1. In large discount super markets, things are a lot cheaper especially when you add everything up. Everything listed above can last someone a week and it only totals up to $8.4. That is less than 2 days of starving on your convenience store food and cheap takeaway.

Studying For An Exam

If you are studying for an exam, depending on your course you may be asked to explain a few things and even write some essays. The best way to study and memorize something is not to just keep repeating words off a book in your head. It’s to actually understand what you reading, to the point where you feel confident enough to be teaching someone else the topic.

So next time you have something you really need to remember, don’t try to remember word by word, read about the topic and then pretend to be explaining the topic to someone else and that will allow you to catch yourself on the parts you don’t understand because you can’t explain those parts to your imaginary student.