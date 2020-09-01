3 Quarantine Exercises To Keep In Shape

1. The Plank

The plank works and strengthens the abdominal muscles, back and shoulders. If you are having pains from slouching too much from being at home then this exercise can really help strengthen to muscles it takes to sit up right and help alleviate back pain. It is also good for the core and posture, leaving you feeling more energized after continued plank training.

Do it once a day for 30 seconds beginners, 60 seconds intermediate and 2 minutes advanced.

2. The Squat

To do the squat, stand with your feet at shoulder width apart or however feels comfortable then squat down into a sitting position or a little bit lower for a deeper squat and then stand back up straight and repeat, when going down, try to do it so your knees don’t go past the tip of your toes, this may take time depending on your age and fitness level so just keep practicing.

Do this exercise 10 times for 3 reps for beginners, 15 times for 3 reps for intermediate and 20 times for 3 reps for advanced.

To push yourself even further, do the squat and when coming up, come up strong into a jump then land back down into a squat and repeat.

3. Jumping Jacks

Jumping jacks are an underrated exercise. “The number of calories burned will vary from person to person. According to MyFitnessPal, jumping jacks can burn about eight calories per minute for a person weighing 120 pounds and up to 16 calories per minute for someone weighing 250 pounds” – Healthline. This is more than running at a moderate speed can burn and you can do it in the privacy of your own home.

This exercise is also good to get the blood flowing and if you start with this first thing in the morning you will push yourself into wake-up mode and be ready for the day a lot faster and on a good note.