3 of the Healthiest Countries in the World

the Big Qs: Did your Y 2020 resolutions involve getting healthier and traveling more?

The Big As: You can easily knock those 2 out at once by paying a visit to some of the world’s more health-conscious countries.

The United States did not make the Top 10, it sits at 35 in 163 ranked.

The good news: 3 of our favorite countries are ranked the world’s Top 10 healthiest, meaning you can sample amazing cuisines and see 1-of-a-kind landscapes while keeping those resolutions.

Here are our picks for healthiest countries to visit in Y 2020, as follows:

Spain: There must be something in the paella (pictured above), because Spain is officially the healthiest country in the world. Citizens put an emphasis on freshness and locality when it comes to cuisine, with diets focused on olive oil, fresh vegetables, lean meats, and red wine. The Spanish eat less fast food than other European countries, aside from Italy. When it comes to health, you cannot discount the value of a good siesta too.

Italy: Che meraviglia; Children born in Italy can expect to live into their 80’s. Even in the land of pizza and pasta, most citizens lead active lifestyles and stick to vegetable and olive oil-rich diets, which lead to better cholesterol and overall wellbeing. It is time to add “being healthy” to the list of things Italians do better than everyone else.

Singapore: Singapore is 1 of the healthiest countries in Asia. People here seem to balance their love of hawker food with active lifestyles, in fact, the government handed out free Fitbits to its citizens in Y 2019. Even those who fall off the exercise wagon have 1 of the world’s best healthcare systems to fall back on.

